“When In Punjab, Eat Like Punjabis,” Says Shilpa Shetty While Relishing This Classic Dish

Apart from being a health and well being icon, Shilpa Shetty is a foodie at coronary heart. The actress is presently taking pictures for her upcoming movie in Patiala, Punjab. There, she loved this scrumptious staple dish. On Instagram Stories, Shilpa gave us a glimpse of her gastronomic adventures in Punjab. So, what was on her meal platter? Shilpa loved sarson ka saag alongside and makki di roti with the quintessential butter on prime and jaggery served alongside. The actress appeared very pleased gorging on the yummy feast in between the shoot, and it was clear from her voice.

In the video, Shilpa first reveals her platter and introduces her followers to the dishes. Later, she pans the digital camera in the direction of one of many producers, Shikha Sharma, who accompanied her for the meal. Shilpa additionally tries to seize the response of one other producer, Vikram, and feedback, “The producer is treating us well. Making us fat.” She tagged the two on the Stories and wrote, “When in Punjab, eat like Punjabis.”

Take a look:

Whether it’s northern cuisine or southern delicacies, Shilpa Shetty is a fan of all things delicious. Recently, the actress had shared a Boomerang of herself devouring idli with sambar. In the video, Shilpa seemed amused with the size of the idli that appeared a little bigger than the usual one. She captioned the post, “Size matters,” and added the hashtags, “Idli” and “breakfast girl.” Read more about it here,

Shilpa Shetty also believes in relishing her favorite food on weekends. Her Sunday binge videos are a rage on social media. On one such occasion, Shilpa enjoyed a variety of cakes. In her posts, we saw about five cakes. Each one had a word written on top including joy, love, good health, happiness, and of course, Sunday Binge. The cakes were garnished with strawberries. Click here to take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s yummy Sunday binge.

Looks like Shilpa Shetty’s food diaries have a special place for homemade food. Once, she conducted an “Ask me anything” session on Instagram. A follower requested, “What does your dinner appear like?”, to which Shilpa dropped a photo of her delicious plate. It had saag, mixed vegetable sabzi, and what looked like makki ki roti with a dollop of butter on it. Take a look at it here,

Shilpa Shetty’s culinary adventures are a deal with for the eyes. Keep them coming, Shilpa!

