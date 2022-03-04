When Minneapolis Teachers Last Went On Strike 50 Years Ago, They Broke The Law And Risked Their Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The final time Minneapolis lecturers went on strike was in 1970, when Richard Nixon was president.

WCCO-TV lined the strike as lecturers marched for 20 days, demanding adjustments within the classroom and in state regulation.

Now, lecturers in Minneapolis and St. Paul might strike once more as early as subsequent Tuesday.

Among these ready to strike is Edward Barlow, a St. Paul educator and Teacher of the Year semifinalist. He and different Twin Cities lecturers are calling for higher pay, smaller class sizes and extra psychological well being help for college kids.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost some amazing educators, including educators of color, to surrounding districts due to the fact that we are not competitive with our compensation,” Barlow mentioned.

It was greater than half a century in the past that Minneapolis lecturers final went on strike. At the time, the strike was unlawful, as Minnesota had handed a regulation banning public workers from putting.

“The moment they picked up a placard and set foot on the pavement to join a demonstration, they had violated state law,” mentioned Dr. William Green, an Augsburg University historical past professor.

Green, who was as soon as superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, wrote a e-book in regards to the Minneapolis strike. The e-book is named “Strike!: Twenty Days in 1970 When Minneapolis Teachers Broke the Law” and it’s slated to be out in June.

In 1970, the Minneapolis lecturers broke the regulation to demand greater pay and higher working circumstances. They have been prepared to danger their jobs.

“A lot of people who experience that strike never really were the same,” Green mentioned. “Many of them were still wounded from that experience. And that was yet another reason why I found that this strike was so critical.”

Green’s e-book is stuffed with images from the Minnesota Historical Society.

“A lot of the men were dressed very conservatively, they looked like they were used car salesmen,” Green mentioned. “The women were dressed in the fashion that was very characteristic of the 1970s.”

The strike went on for nearly three weeks. While the lecturers didn’t get the pay improve they needed, the strike did immediate the state to grant public staff the power to cut price collectively.

Today, lecturers are hoping a decision might be reached earlier than a strike. They plan to carry around-the-clock negotiations with their respective districts.

“We really do not want a strike,” Barlow mentioned. “We really would like to have our concerns addressed and come to some solution that is going to benefit everyone.”