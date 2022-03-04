When PM Modi negotiated 2-hr ceasefire: Sushma Swaraj video viral amid Operation Ganga

As India is evacuating its nationals from war-torn Ukraine amid opposition criticism, an previous video of late Sushma Swaraj, when she was the exterior affairs minister, is doing the rounds on social media, after BJP’s Amit Malviya tweeted it on Thursday.

In the video, Sushma Swaraj might be seen speaking about Operation Rahat which was launched by India to evacuate Indian nationals from Yemen in 2015.

If Modi administration may negotiate a 2 hour ceasefire every day in Yemen to evacuate 5,000 Indians and a pair of,000 overseas nationals, beneath operation Raahat, why is to so troublesome to imagine that Russia indicated a secure window, wherein India may transfer its individuals out of Kharkiv? pic.twitter.com/sIX99U6c51 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 3, 2022

“People raise questions over PM Modi’s frequent foreign visits. Some people say he stays in the aeroplane. What is the use of such visits? I want to address this question. These visits are not fun but to establish personal ties and I have been reaping the benefits of these strong ties,” Sushma had stated.

“When Yemen war broke out, all evacuation routes – land, air, water– was blocked. I remembered PM Modi had met the Saudi King in Brisbane and I asked PM Modi to make a personal call to him asking for a halt in bombing for a week; we can evacuate our nationals. PM Modi called the Saudi king; he sought an hour. Then Saudi king said he can’t do this for a week, but the operation can be halted for two hours every day in a week. I said that’s enough,” the previous overseas minister might be seen saying within the now-viral video.

“It was such an operation that the US, the UK told us that they were not being able to evacuate their nationals. Only India could do. This is the strength of the relationship,” Sushma Swaraj stated.

The Sushma Swaraj video is from 2018, when the minister was addressing the Indian diaspora on the ASEAN-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Singapore.

“If Modi administration could negotiate a 2 hour ceasefire each day in Yemen to evacuate 5,000 Indians and 2,000 foreign nationals, under operation Raahat, why is to so difficult to believe that Russia indicated a safe window, in which India could move its people out of Kharkiv?” Amit Malviya tweeted amid opposition accusing the federal government of beginning the rescue operation late.