When you can get your hands on $200 voucher

Victoria’s journey vouchers are again and up for grabs to offset the price of visiting the state’s regional areas. Here’s when you may get yours.

Victorians desirous to journey to the state’s regional areas will be capable to get pleasure from their vacation at a less expensive value, with the state’s newest spherical of journey and leisure vouchers to be launched.

The $30m journey voucher scheme, introduced by the state authorities final month, will initially speak in confidence to seniors this week.

The preliminary 10,000 vouchers might be open to seniors from March 14, with an additional 140,000 vouchers open to everybody else from March 23.

Acting Tourism Minister Mary-Anne Thomas stated the initiative would play an enormous position in supporting companies and jobs in regional areas.

“The travel voucher program has helped encourage Victorians to explore the best of our state while supporting local businesses and jobs,” she stated.

“We want people to explore our great state and provide a boost to tourism businesses as the sector continues its recovery from the impact of the pandemic.”

The Seniors Travel Voucher Scheme will present a $200 reimbursement to eligible seniors who spend $400 or extra on paid lodging, excursions and experiences.

Successful recipients might be chosen by random poll.

To be eligible, residents should maintain a sound Victorian Seniors Card or Seniors Business Discount Card.

The Victorian Travel Voucher Scheme will open eight days in a while Wednesday, March 23, and provided on a first-come-first-served foundation.

Successful candidates should spend a minimal of $400 and keep for at the least two nights in paid lodging, akin to motels and motels, serviced flats, caravan parks, tenting websites, farm stays and personal vacation leases.

The $200 vouchers might be legitimate for journey between April 8 and May 27.

The schemes broaden on earlier rounds of Melbourne and regional journey vouchers. More than $159m has been spent on lodging, excursions and experiences throughout the state to this point.

To apply, go to vic.gov.au/business-stimulus-package.