Where are the best places in Spain to set up a business aimed at foreigners?

Those trying to stay in Spain through a residency visa for entrepreneurs and enterprise actions, often known as the visado de emprendedor in Spanish, can apply for a one yr visa so as to begin a enterprise right here, nevertheless there are a number of necessities and a whole lot of hoops to leap by earlier than it’s granted.

Entrepreneurial exercise is taken into account as something of modern character with particular financial curiosity for Spain. This signifies that it should create employment alternatives sooner or later, even when it doesn’t right away. It might additionally imply that it creates good funding alternatives or that it includes a excessive degree of know-how to boost the socio-economic improvement of Spain.

However, there are not any minimal capital necessities like there are in another international locations or a minimal variety of jobs that your online business should create. Instead, every utility will likely be assessed on a case-by-case foundation.

Even although there are many necessities and paperwork to submit together with your utility, the excellent news is that you’re going to get a solution inside 10 working days as as to if it’s been granted or not.

In order to use you could:

Be over 18 years outdated

Be from a non-EU nation

Not be dwelling in Spain illegally

Not have a legal file in Spain or any nation the place you’ve gotten lived previously 5 years

Must not have been barred from Spain or every other international locations with which it has an settlement.

Have the required financial sources for your self and for the members of your loved ones in the course of the interval of residency in Spain (€2,151.36 every month for the applicant and €537.84 for every member of the family who you’re offering for).

Visa purposes have to be made on the Spanish Consulate within the nation of origin or residence.

Although these are the pre-requisites, there are a number of different components that resolve whether or not your visa will likely be granted or not.

Firstly, you’ll have to show that you’ve got the suitable {qualifications} {and professional} expertise to hold out your online business. Be conscious that if it is advisable to have your {qualifications} verified by the Spanish Ministry of Education if you happen to work in a regulated area, it should require an additional painstaking course of, which at the moment takes two years on common.

Secondly, you’ll have to current a marketing strategy and get it accredited earlier than you possibly can apply to your visa. It will likely be as much as the Directorate-General for International Trade and Investments (DGCOMINVER) to evaluate the viability of your plan.

What ought to I embody in my marketing strategy?

According to the Spanish authorities, your marketing strategy ought to embody the next issues:

An outline of the mission, equivalent to enterprise exercise to be carried out, begin date, location, deliberate authorized type of the corporate, potential financial impression of the funding, description of the estimated variety of jobs that could be created and their duties and qualification, deliberate promotion actions and gross sales technique.

An outline of the services or products you can be providing, together with the modern features.

A market evaluation – an evaluation of the market and anticipated evolution, description of the doable rivals, evaluation of potential shoppers and an evaluation of provide and demand.

Financing – together with the funding required, sources of financing and a monetary plan.

You should additionally present what added worth your online business should the Spanish economic system.

You could need to embody issues equivalent to patents and advice letters to make sure it will likely be accepted.

You should submit it to the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office in the identical space the place you request the visa.

Can I carry my relations with me on this visa?

Yes, one of many good issues about this visa is you can apply for residency for you and for your loved ones concurrently.

You are capable of carry your partner or single companion, kids below 18 years outdated and oldsters who’re depending on you.

You should ensure you have the adequate funds talked about above to help them.

How to use

In order to use you will have to submit:

The related accomplished utility kind and payment

Background checks

Proof of adequate funds

Your marketing strategy and the beneficial report on it from the Spanish Economic and Commercial Office

Proof of personal medical health insurance with no co-payments

All this have to be despatched to the Spanish consulate in your nation of origin or residence.

Can I renew the visa?

Yes, you’ll be able to renew it. In order to resume it, you will have to proceed to fulfill all the necessities you met for the preliminary utility. You can even need to show that your online business nonetheless enhances the Spanish economic system.

This renewal will allow you to proceed dwelling in Spain for an additional two years.

What about Spain’s new legislation for start-ups?

Spain’s new Startups Law, introduced in 2021, hopes to draw international firms by making it simpler for startups to decide on Spain by giving them tax reductions. It can even entice international distant employees and digital nomads to Spain by creating a brand new particular visa for them, nevertheless that is totally different from the present entrepreneur visa.

The Spanish authorities hasn’t launched all the main points in regards to the start-up legislation but or the brand new distant employees visa and whether or not this will likely be related in any technique to the entrepreneurship visa, however we’ll be sure you maintain you up to date after they do.

What if I’m already in Spain on a special visa?



If you’re already legally dwelling in Spain and need to change over to a residence allow so as to arrange a enterprise (trabajo por cuenta propia) you can too achieve this.

According to the Spanish government, you will have to ship your utility to Large Business and Strategic Groups Unit (Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos (UGE-CE).

You will want the shape or modelo EX-07.

The requisites are related in that it is advisable to show that you’ve got the realvant {qualifications} and expertise, proof that you’ve got adequate financial funding.

You can even have to create and current a marketing strategy and might want to submit it to one in every of these following organisations for approval.

· Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Empresarios y Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA)

· Unión de Profesionales y Trabajadores Autónomos (UPTA)

· Confederación Intersectorial de Autónomos del Estado Español (CIAE)

· Organización de Profesionales y Autónomos (OPA)

· Unión de Asociaciones de Trabajadores Autónomos y Emprendedores (UATAE)

Your residence allow can even be initially for 2 years, as an alternative of 1. The solely draw back is that it’ll take 30 working days to course of, somewhat than 10.