Where are the coldest places in Spain?

Spain is a rustic of dramatic contrasts in its summer season and winter temperatures. In August it may well attain effectively above 40°C in some areas, however in January in lots of areas, under freezing temperatures are sometimes recorded.

Vega de Liordes, Castilla y León

On January seventh final yr, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) confirmed that Spain recorded its coldest temperature ever since information started. This was a freezing chilly −35.8 °C. This was registered in Vega de Liordes, positioned inside the Picos de Europa National Park within the province of León, and is effectively under the coldest temperature ever recorded within the UK, which was −27.2 °C in Scotland in 1995.

This was not the primary time the area of Castilla y León recorded record-breaking low temperatures. In the town of Burgos, temperatures of -22°C and -21°C have been registered in 1975 and 1885 respectively.

Pallars Sobirà, Lleida, Catalonia

One day earlier on January sixth final yr, Spain recorded its second coldest temperature ever. The bitterly chilly temperature of −34.1°C was registered in Pallars Sobirà, positioned in Catalonia’s Lleida province within the Pyrenees. The similar space recorded one other of Spain’s coldest temperatures in February of 1956. This was a temperature of −26°C.

Catalonia’s province of Lleida usually options on the lists of Spain’s coldest locations. The province’s Lake Estangento recorded a few of the nation’s lowest temperatures of −32°C in February 1956, −26°C in 1954 and −24°C in 1954.

These coldest temperatures ever recorded in Spain coincided with storm ‘Filomena’, which introduced the “heaviest snowfall in years” throughout a lot of the nation, together with the capital of Madrid.

It’s not stunning that this province is residence to a number of ski resorts, together with certainly one of Spain’s finest – Baqueira/Beret.

Calamocha, Teruel, Aragón

The city of Calamocha, positioned in Aragón’s Teruel province, frequently information a few of the coldest temperatures within the nation. In December 1963, the city recorded a temperature of −30°C, and once more skilled record-breaking freezing temperatures in December 1963, January 1971, and January 1974 of −27° C, −24.5°C, and −24.4°C respectively.

In truth, the province of Teruel as a complete, is without doubt one of the coldest provinces in Spain, usually that includes within the checklist of locations which have recorded the coldest temperatures in Spain. The city of Monreal del Campo twice recorded temperatures of −28° C in December 1963 and January 1971.

While Teruel metropolis itself recorded three of Spain’s coldest temperatures of −22°C in January 1945, −21.5°C in January 1952 and −21°C in January 1971.

Molina de Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha

Located within the province of Guadalajara, the municipality of Molina de Aragon options 3 times on Spain’s checklist of the 15 coldest temperatures ever recorded within the nation. In January 1952, it recorded a temperature of −28.2°C, in December 1963 it reached −28°C and in January 1947 it registered −26.7°C.

Sabiñánigo, Huesca, Aragón

It’s not simply Aragón’s Teruel province that frequently information a few of Spain’s coldest temperatures. The province of Huesca usually does too. The municipality of Sabiñánigo recorded a bitterly chilly −25 °C in January 1954 a decidedly chilly −24.8 °C once more in February 1954.

Huesca too is residence to one of many nation’s largest and finest ski resorts − Formigal.