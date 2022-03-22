Where are the rainiest places in Spain?

Spain isn’t a rustic that’s related to cloudy and wet climate however anybody who’s travelled across the Iberian nation will know that sunny skies aren’t all the time assured.

There are in reality elements of the nation the place there’s rain for half of the 12 months.

And no, the road ‘the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain’ – conceived as a strategy to decide correct English pronunciation throughout Victorian instances – isn’t scientifically correct.

Weather patterns are altering because the world’s climatologists have made many people conscious of, but when there’s a place that’s traditionally wet it’s northern Spain.

A climate guide by Spain’s nationwide climate company Aemet which checked out climate stats from 1981 to 2010 discovered that the rainiest metropolis in Spain is the Basque metropolis of San Sebastián, the place there may be rain on common 141.1 days yearly.

It rains so much within the stylish Basque metropolis of San Sebastián, also referred to as Donostia. Photo: Raul Cacho Oses/Unsplash

The following six rainiest cities after San Sebastián are all within the coastal windswept area of Galicia in northwestern Spain.

As you will notice within the breakdown under, there’s a clear north-south divide by way of common precipitation in Spain, with the primary 27 spots occupied by cities which are north of Madrid.

The rainiest cities in Spain:

1 San Sebastián – 141.1 days of rain a 12 months

2 Santiago de Compostela – 139.5 days of rain a 12 months

3 Pontevedra – 131.3 days of rain a 12 months

4 A Coruña – 129.6 days of rain a 12 months

5 Vigo – 129.2 days of rain a 12 months

6 Lugo – 126.3 days of rain a 12 months

7 Bilbao – 124.0 days of rain a 12 months

8 Santander – 123.6 days of rain a 12 months

9 Oviedo – 122.3 days of rain a 12 months

10 Vitoria-Gasteiz – 99.3 days of rain a 12 months

11 Ourense – 96.9 days of rain a 12 months

12 Pamplona – 93.5 days of rain a 12 months

13 Burgos – 83.5 days of rain a 12 months

14 Soria – 78.8 days of rain a 12 months

15 Segovia – 78.6 days of rain a 12 months

16 León – 74.9 days of rain a 12 months

17 Guadalajara – 74.1 days of rain a 12 months

18 Cuenca – 71.2 days of rain a 12 months

19 Valladolid – 68.5 days of rain a 12 months

20 Ávila – 66.9 days of rain a 12 months

21 Logroño – 66.6 days of rain a 12 months

22 Girona – 65.8 days of rain a 12 months

23 Cáceres – 64.2 days of rain a 12 months

24 Zamora – 64.2 days of rain a 12 months

25 Salamanca – 63.8 days of rain a 12 months

26 Maó (Menorca) – 63.6 days of rain a 12 months

27 Huesca – 60.7 days of rain a 12 months

28 Madrid – 59.4 days of rain a 12 months

29 Ciudad Real – 59.3 days of rain a 12 months

30 Badajoz – 59.2 days of rain a 12 months

31 Teruel – 57.4 days of rain a 12 months

32 Córdoba – 56.6 days of rain a 12 months

33 Toledo – 53.8 days of rain a 12 months

34 Barcelona – 53.3 days of rain a 12 months

35 Palma (Mallorca) – 53.1 days of rain a 12 months

36 Granada – 52.1 days of rain a 12 months

37 Huelva – 51.5 days of rain a 12 months

38 Zaragoza – 51.1 days of rain a 12 months

39 Cádiz – 50.7 days of rain a 12 months

40 Sevilla – 50.5 days of rain a 12 months

41 Albacete – 50.4 days of rain a 12 months

42 Tarragona – 50.3 days of rain a 12 months

43 Lleida – 46.2 days of rain a 12 months

44 Jaén – 46.0 days of rain a 12 months

45 Castellón – 45.5 days of rain a 12 months

46 Valencia – 43.9 days of rain a 12 months

47 Málaga – 42.3 days of rain a 12 months

48 Alicante – 37.5 days of rain a 12 months

49 Murcia – 36.5 days of rain a 12 months

50 Santa Cruz de Tenerife – 29.7 days of rain a 12 months

51 Almería – 25.4 days of rain a 12 months

This map of Spain by Aemet, which doesn’t embody the Canary Islands, exhibits the place the typical rainfall in millilitres is highest, once more reflecting the stark distinction between the nation’s northern shoreline (largely in blue on account of increased precipitation) and the remainder of the nation.

Map exhibiting common annual rainfall within the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Source: Aemet climate company

But in the event you look nearer, you’ll see that in Spain’s southern tip there’s additionally an space with a excessive quantity of rainfall.

This is Cádiz province, extra particularly the Sierra de Grazalema, a mountainous vary that data round 4,000 mm of rainfall per sq. metre a 12 months.

Even although it doesn’t rain that always in Cádiz metropolis, the close by Sierra de Grazalema is broadly considered the rainiest place in Spain, making Cádiz the rainiest province in Spain, forward of different cloud-covered Galician provinces reminiscent of Pontevedra and Vigo.

Dark clouds approaching the village of Zahara de la Sierra within the Grazalema area. Photo: José Luis Rodríguez Martínez/Unsplash

Other mountain ranges (and their closeby villages and cities) such because the Sierra de Gredos in central Spain and the Navarran Pyrenees and Cantabrian Mountains within the north document excessive ranges of rainfall all through a lot of the 12 months.

But if there’s a area the place rain is frequent all through its cities, countryside and most of its territory it must be Galicia.

A number of the time it’s drizzle, however in particular areas of the Rías Baixas or the Barbanza area rainfall quantities to 2,500 litres per sq. metre per 12 months .

Its local weather is oceanic, temperate, humid and really variable all year long, and many of the storms which are generated within the Atlantic enter the Iberian Peninsula via Galicia, all of which contributes to the usually 150 days of rain a 12 months within the area.

It’s no shock Gallegos (Galician individuals) have greater than 100 phrases to explain rain.

