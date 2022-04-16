Where does each EU country stand on cutting off Russian oil and gas?

EU ministers have been discussing a possible sixth spherical of sanctions in opposition to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, however an embargo on oil or gasoline to cease financing Putin’s warfare machine continues to divide the bloc.

The European Union has paid €35 billion for Russian power for the reason that begin of the warfare, the EU’s high diplomat Josep Borrell has mentioned. In 2021, the EU imported roughly 40% of its gasoline and 25% of its oil from Russia.

There are plans for a complete ban on Russian coal imports however solely from August and their worth is way inferior to these of oil and gasoline.

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has urged the European Union to impose sanctions on Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending gasoline imports from the nation.

Within the bloc Germany, Italy, Austria and Hungary specifically are very depending on Russian gasoline.

Seventeen EU international locations have responded to an offer from the European Commission to supply technical experience in serving to them section out their reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

Austria

Austria has dominated out sanctions on imports of oil and gasoline from Russia.

“If the sanctions hit yourself more than the other one, I think that is not the right way to go,” Finance Minister Magnus Brunner mentioned on 4 April.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 11, mentioned he expects extra EU sanctions in opposition to Russia, however he defended his nation’s opposition to slicing off gasoline deliveries.

“As long as people are dying, every sanction is still insufficient,” he mentioned.

Austria is militarily impartial and never a member of NATO.

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has known as for sanctions in opposition to Russia to be extra extreme to affect the Kremlin.

He has highlighted the necessity for power transformation and to finish dependency on Russian fossil fuels, however has stopped in need of calling for an embargo.

“We are not at war with ourselves,” De Croo mentioned at a summit in Brussels on 25 March. “Sanctions must always have a much bigger impact on the Russian side than on ours.”

Belgium’s finance minister, Vincent Van Peteghem, mentioned on 4 April his nation is unopposed to focused motion in opposition to Russian oil and coal.

Bulgaria

Bulgaria is especially depending on Russian gasoline, its cope with Gazprom offering nearly all of its wants.

However, in March the federal government mentioned it could not be holding talks on renewing the 10-year contract which expires on the finish of this 12 months, in step with EU technique.

Deputy Prime Minister Assen Vassilev mentioned the nation can be different provides. A brand new pipeline with Greece is because of turn out to be operational in 2022 and Bulgaria has struck a deal to obtain extra gasoline from Azerbaijan.

Croatia

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković reportedly instructed a current EU summit that the nation had nearly utterly eradicated its dependence on Russian gasoline by constructing a brand new terminal and seeking to enhance capability at one other.

He mentioned that he want to see a worldwide outlook to preserving a lid on gasoline costs and had raised the matter with EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

Cyprus

Cyprus expressed reservations because the EU ready plans to ban Russian ships from EU ports, citing potential injury to its delivery sector.

The island shouldn’t be linked to the European power grid and imports most oil from different EU international locations. Its power minister has described as a “gamechanger” new power tasks to ship gasoline from the japanese Mediterranean.

Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is without doubt one of the EU international locations that might be hit the toughest by a full embargo on Russian power, in line with the French Council of Economic Analysis. It’s thought a complete ban might trigger a success to the economic system price one % of its financial output.

The authorities has mentioned it’s making contingency plans for all eventualities, together with one the place provides from Russia are minimize off.

Denmark

Denmark has been on the forefront of European international locations calling for an enormous inexperienced transformation to finish the continent’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels. The EU “Fit for 55” bundle urges quicker emissions cuts and rollout of renewables on high of elevated power financial savings.

The nation can also be in search of different sources of gasoline. Work has resumed in Denmark on the Baltic Pipe venture, a pipeline from Norway to Poland. After a nine-month suspension amid considerations over the impression on wildlife, a allow was granted the week after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for building to be continued.

The deliberate 900-kilometre hyperlink is principally supposed to assist Poland scale back its dependence on Russian pure gasoline.

Estonia

The Estonian authorities has publically agreed to chop all gasoline and oil ties with Russia by the top of the 12 months – “in principle.” This would put it in keeping with Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Latvia, who declare they’ve stopped all Russian power imports for the reason that begin of April.

In March, the Estonian authorities proposed to make use of the revenues for Russian gasoline and oil to assist rebuild Ukraine, following the mannequin of the UN’s 1995 Oil for Food (OIP) programme which was established in 1995. This allowed Iraq to promote oil solely in alternate for humanitarian provides, similar to meals and drugs.

Finland

In April, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed her want to “get rid of Russian fossil fuels,” saying the continuation of power imports from Russia was “supporting and actually financing” the warfare.

Despite this, activists have famous how sure loopholes and provisions in Finnish coverage nonetheless enable for Russian power imports, similar to a four-month grace interval for coal imports.

Greenpeace Suomi (Finland) identified {that a} “transit loophole” has allowed for Russian power merchandise to enter Finland from Siberia.

“People are being killed”, mentioned Matti Liimatainen from the organisation. “And we are funding it.”

France

Relative to different main European economies, France shouldn’t be closely depending on Russian gasoline and oil. Compared to Germany and Italy, which import 40 to 50 per cent of their gasoline from Russia, France’s share of Russian gasoline is just 25 per cent, with the nation’s high supplier being Norway (35 per cent).

France’s authorities has proven a willingness to ban Russian oil imports, with Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire telling CNN France “stand[s] ready to go further and decide a ban on oil.”

He added he was “deeply convinced that the next steps and the next discussions will focus on this question of the ban on Russian oil.”

France is currently in the midst of a very tight Presidential election between the incumbent Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen has proposed closer NATO-Russia ties in the past, and would likely usher in a change of policy and tone towards Russia were she elected.

The two will go head to head in a final election round on 24 April.

Germany

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has been one of the most reticent to consider a total embargo on Russian energy. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned a sudden cut-off would plunge “all of Europe into a recession”.

However, Germany’s economy minister says the country has already slashed its dependence on Russian energy since the invasion of Ukraine.

Russian oil imports have come down from 35% to 25%, and gas imports from 55% to 40%, Robert Habeck said.

Greece

The Greek prime minister said on April 12 that efforts were being made to speed up gas exploration to cut reliance on Russian energy.

The country gets about 40% of its energy needs from Russia.

Hungary

Hungary is very dependent on Russian energy and its nationalist prime minister opposes sanctions — although he has approved the ban on coal. Viktor Orbán has vowed to veto any attempt to impose an energy embargo because, in his view, it would “kill” his country.

Ireland

Ireland is free from direct Russian energy dependency. It does not import any natural gas from the country, as it has its own gas field off the coast of County Mayo. The rest — around 70 per cent — is imported from neighbouring Britain.

Thanks in part to this freedom, the Irish government has taken a firm stand against Russia, voicing its support for EU-wide sanctions. Speaking in Brussels, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney claimed Ireland had a “maximalist” approach to sanctions against Moscow.

Ireland has vocally advocated cutting off all energy imports from Russia.

Ìtaly

Italy, another big EU economy, increased its reliance on Russian gas over the years as it transitioned away from coal. Italian officials say Russia supplies 38% of the natural gas used for electricity and for heavy industry, including steel and paper mills.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who has been travelling to energy-producing nations seeking alternatives, told the ANSA news agency that “Italy could not veto sanctions regarding Russian gas.”

But Premier Mario Draghi, who has said that gas payments are funding Russia’s war, did not address energy in a public response to the circulation of images of bodies on Ukrainian streets.

On 11 April, Italy signed a deal with Algeria to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. Algeria is currently Italy’s second-largest supplier of gas, sending 21 billion cubic metres of gas to the country. This is compared to the 30 billion cubic metres it receives from Russia.

Latvia

Together with the other Baltic states, Latvia declared it is no longer dependent on Russian gas and oil imports. The country’s government has advocated energy-related sanctions on Russia.

On 25 March, Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Karins said other EU countries should consider such measures as a way to stop the war in Ukraine.

“Energy sanctions are a way to stop money flowing into Putin’s war coffers,” he instructed Brussels.

Lithuania

On April 2, Lithuania mentioned it had stopped power imports from Russia completely, making it the primary nation within the EU to sever power hyperlinks with Moscow.

Lithuania was “the first EU country among Gazprom’s supply countries to gain independence from Russian gas,” mentioned Energy minister Dainius Kreivys, including this was as a result of “a multi-year coherent energy policy and timely infrastructure decisions.”

The transfer was additionally backed by Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nauseda.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg is at present divided over whether or not to additional goal imports of Russian gasoline and oil.

Still, the Grand Duchy considers itself ready for a doable EU-wide ban of coal imports from Russia.

On native radio, Energy Minister Claude Turmes mentioned “for us in Luxembourg [this] is no problem because we barely [need] any.” Turmes also tweeted on 22 March that “exceptional circumstances […] need exceptional decisions — I urge IEA ministers to discuss Dr Birol’s plans on both oil and gas.”

In an official statement provided to Euronews by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs on 14 April, Luxembourg’s government said “dependence [on Russian fossil fuels] must be reduced” and that no sanctions needs to be “ruled out”.

But it additionally added that no particular person motion can be taken at current. “[The] unity of all the Member States and the determination to approach the issue of sanctions together have been a key factor of our policy,” the assertion concluded.

Malta

Malta doesn’t depend upon Russian gasoline and oil imports for its power.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli mentioned that “as a country, when it comes to Liquified Natural Gas, we’re not dependent on Russia”.

She famous how the Mediterranean nation had no power contracts with Russia. 17 per cent of Maltese power comes from the European energy grid, which is introduced from the Italian island of Sicily.

Netherlands

Approximately 15 per cent of gasoline coming into the Netherlands is from Russia.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte claimed the Netherlands couldn’t minimize off all fossil gasoline provides from Russia, saying they “need the supply” and this was the “uncomfortable truth.”

Although the decrease home of parliament has known as for stricter sanctions on Russian power imports, Financiele Dagblad, a Dutch monetary newspaper, argued this may have a devastating impression on the nation’s economic system. This is because of its small dimension and reliance on European manufacturing chains, which require extra transport and so power prices.

In an official assertion supplied to Euronews on 13 April, the federal government mentioned it could “present a plan before the end of April to phase out Russian gas, oil and coal.” It pointed to the measures already taken by the country to reduce the country’s reliance on Russian energy, such as organising an energy-saving campaign.

But it added: “The security of energy supply for the entire EU” have to be taken into consideration and “measures must be taken at European level to be effective.”

The assertion stopped in need of revealing the federal government had a right away plan to thoroughly sanction Russian power imports.

Poland

Poland has aligned itself intently to the Baltic states by agreeing to chop all of its Russian power imports — though, on this case, by the top of the 12 months.

The japanese European nation, which has taken in 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees (the very best within the EU) acquired roughly 40% of its gasoline provide from Russia in 2020.

Still, in a choice he described as “the most radical” in Europe, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed Poland would section out coal imports within the subsequent few months and ban oil and gasoline by December.

Portugal

The Portuguese authorities has mentioned it’s prepared to help sanctions in opposition to Russian gasoline and oil imports.

Compared to different EU international locations, Portugal doesn’t rely closely on Russian oil and gasoline. It will get a considerably greater share of its power from renewable sources, particularly photo voltaic.

On 11 April, Portuguese Foreign Minister João Gomes Cravinho mentioned the nation would help the “intensification” of Russian sanctions.

“Portugal is aligned with this movement, which has technical dimensions that are still under discussion, but Portugal will support it,” he added.

The Portuguese authorities has known as for a European-wide resolution to sanction Russian fossil gasoline imports for the reason that early days of the warfare.

Romania

Romania and three different central-eastern European international locations — Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland — have agreed a strategic partnership to additional develop their hydrogen grids and scale back the necessity for Russian power imports.

Earlier this month, Romania’s largest power firm, OMV Petrom, stopped importing crude oil from Russia, believing that an EU-wide ban on Russian power was coming.

Romania at present has one of many EU’s lowest proportion shares of gasoline provide from Russia, at 10%.

Slovakia

Slovakia could be very reliant on Russian fossil gasoline imports as an power supply. The nation takes round 85 per cent of its gasoline and 66 per cent of its oil from Russia, that means slicing ties might have a big impression on the central European state.

In April, the Slovak authorities mentioned it was becoming a member of the EU in refusing to pay for Russian gasoline in roubles, after the nation’s economic system minister mentioned the other.

Plans to cut back power consumption by means of extra environment friendly heating strategies have been provided as alternate options to Russian fossil fuels by analysts in Slovakia.

Slovenia

Slovenia is considerably depending on Russian gasoline and oil imports. It just lately expressed an curiosity in acquiring gasoline from an LNG (liquified pure gasoline) terminal in Croatia.

Last month, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša stood with different EU international locations in resisting Moscow’s demand that power imports needs to be paid for in roubles to shore up its economic system.

Spain

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Europe has regarded for alternate options to Russian fossil fuels, similar to delivery LGN from the US throughout the Atlantic Ocean. Spain has positioned itself as a doable new “hub” for importing LGN to Europe.

But a current intervention by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in favour of Morocco in its dispute with Algeria over the Western Sahara has put Spain at odds with Algeria, certainly one of its foremost suppliers of gasoline. This stress might probably lead to greater gasoline costs in Spain, and reduce the nation’s urge for food for sanctioning Russian gasoline.

The Spanish authorities has known as on the EU to cut back its reliance on Russian gasoline. Spain, a solar energy hub, is much less depending on Russia.

Sweden

Sweden is extra immune from the impression of power sanctions on Moscow, because the nation doesn’t rely closely on Russian power imports.

As reported in March by the Ministry of Agriculture, the Swedish authorities mentioned the nation’s “supply is to a low degree directly dependent on Russian energy supplies, and reports show that energy supplies from Russia are functioning normally.”

Sweden, together with Finland, is mulling over NATO membership in gentle of the current geopolitical tensions. This marks a shift away from its long-standing coverage of neutrality.