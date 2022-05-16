Where in Spain do all the Australians, New Zealanders and South Africans live?

There are 2,805 Australians, 801 New Zealanders and 1,632 South Africans who reside in Spain, in line with the newest authorities information from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE).

Spain is definitely not the primary vacation spot in Europe for these southern hemisphere English audio system, who are likely to favor to maneuver to the United Kingdom.

But those that do begin a life in Spain little question discover rather a lot in frequent with their house nations, from the great climate and out of doors dwelling to the love of meals and the sociable individuals.

Here are the Spanish areas the place Aussies, Kiwis and Saffas are based mostly and different attention-grabbing info they could need to find out about.

While these figures are based mostly on the padrón (city corridor registry), and subsequently might exclude Australian, New Zealand and South African residents who’ve moved inside Spain and never up to date their registration of their new city or metropolis, they do allow us to get a fairly good thought of the place in Spain most of them stay.

Where are all of the Australians in Spain?

There are a complete of two,805 Australians dwelling in Spain.

The majority of those (787) stay in Catalonia, adopted by Madrid with 507 after which the Valencia area with 335.

However, there are Australians dwelling in all of Spain’s areas, aside from Ceuta and Melilla.

The areas with the least variety of Australians is La Rioja with simply 6, Castilla La-Mancha and Extremadura with 19 every.

The Embassy of Australia in Spain relies in Madrid, though there’s additionally a consulate in Barcelona if you wish to discover out something referring to Spanish visas, work, examine or different permits. The present Australian Ambassador to Spain and Andorra is Ms Sophia McIntyre.

There can also be the Australia Spain Business Association (ASBA) a non-profit organisation devoted to selling collaboration between Spain, Australia and New Zealand.

Australians who’re lacking their nation’s delicacies will discover a number of Aussie brunch locations in Barcelona comparable to Federal and Caravelle. Federal additionally has eating places in Madrid and in Girona.

There can also be an Australians in Spain Facebook group with over 2,000 members.

Where are all of the New Zealanders in Spain?

The newest INE statistics present that there have been a complete of 801 New Zealanders dwelling in Spain in 2021.

Again the vast majority of these stay in Catalonia with 208 Kiwi inhabitants, adopted by Andalusia with 119, then Valencia with 103. Like the Australians, there are not any Kiwis dwelling in Ceuta and Melilla, however there are in all different areas.

The areas with the least nevertheless are Castilla La-Mancha and Extremadura that are house to only 1 New Zealander every, adopted by Navarre with three.

The Embassy of New Zealand can also be based mostly in Madrid and there’s a consulate in Barcelona. Office hours are by appointment solely and the ambassador is Nigel Fyfe.

Kiwis who’re after a New Zealand-style brunch in Barcelona, ought to head to Little Fern.

Where are all of the South Africans?

According to the newest INE information from 2021, there are a complete of 1,632 South Africans dwelling in Spain.

Catalonia can also be the most well-liked area for South Africans with 420 having chosen to maneuver to the northeastern space. This is adopted by 287 in Andalusia, 252 in Madrid and 225 within the Balearic Islands.

The South African Embassy will be present in Madrid, the place you will discover info on visas and work permits for Spain. The present ambassador to Spain is Ms Thenjiwe Ethel Mtintso.

If you’re hankering after a few of your South African favourites, there are a number of locations you will discover South African bites in a few of Spain’s extra cosmopolitan areas comparable to Spice in Barcelona or Sarafina South African Kitchen in Algorfa, Alicante. There is even a South African restaurant in Catalonia’s Val’d Aran – Pinotage. You may also purchase South African treats comparable to biltong, droëwors and chilli bites from some Spain-based sellers, together with El Toro Foods in Mallorca.

There is a well-liked South Africans in Spain Facebook page with over 2,000 members if you wish to discover a few of your fellow countrymen.