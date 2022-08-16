Where the optimism still lingers for cryptocurrencies | crypto, cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, decentralised finance, digital assets, regulation | FinanceAsia

The valuations for digital cash topped $3 trillion final yr. Bitcoin, the world’s most famed or notorious cryptocurrency, gained practically 70% in 2021, closing the yr at round $50,000 per coin. Subsequently, the rally fueled a slew of superstar endorsements, whilst costs started to wobble in December.

But the promoting strain intensified because the calendar yr turned. Since, markets have returned practically two-thirds of its market worth to round $1 trillion, with Hollywood’s stars falling quiet, a tacit reflection of waning optimism.

Yet, no matter the place crypto costs are buying and selling, coverage tailwinds proceed to offer ahead momentum. Back in March, the Biden administration signed…