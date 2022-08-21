Australia

Where to now for West Coast as rebuild begins?

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 3 minutes read


West Coast’s worst-ever season is completed and dusted however first, the membership might want to sift by means of the rubble and resolve who to maintain round as they give the impression of being to rebuild the AFL powerhouse.

The Eagles ended their season with a whimper towards minor premiers Geelong with an 85-point defeat on Saturday – the twentieth lack of their disastrous 2022 marketing campaign.

Two wins and a share of 59.8 was sufficient to keep away from the wood spoon however not sufficient to flee ending seventeenth for the primary time within the membership’s historical past – lower than 4 years after holding up the premiership cup.

West Coast chief government Trevor Nisbett labelled the season as “a disaster”.

“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong,” Nisbett advised 7News. “It started in March, basically, and we’ve just had a very unhealthy squad.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 mins ago
0 3 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button