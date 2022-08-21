Where to now for West Coast as rebuild begins?

West Coast’s worst-ever season is completed and dusted however first, the membership might want to sift by means of the rubble and resolve who to maintain round as they give the impression of being to rebuild the AFL powerhouse.

The Eagles ended their season with a whimper towards minor premiers Geelong with an 85-point defeat on Saturday – the twentieth lack of their disastrous 2022 marketing campaign.

Two wins and a share of 59.8 was sufficient to keep away from the wood spoon however not sufficient to flee ending seventeenth for the primary time within the membership’s historical past – lower than 4 years after holding up the premiership cup.

West Coast chief government Trevor Nisbett labelled the season as “a disaster”.

“Everything that could go wrong, went wrong,” Nisbett advised 7News. “It started in March, basically, and we’ve just had a very unhealthy squad.

“I think there’s a lot of upside with this team. I think the team would have been more than capable of finishing in a top-eight position.

“But you can’t do that on the back of the disastrous start and how we were tracking with our health.”

Despite requires Nisbett and coach Adam Simpson to step apart, the long-standing CEO confirmed the pair would stay on the membership in 2023.

“Adam’s tenure at the football club will continue and we think he’ll be the right person to turn this around,” Nisbett stated. “We believe in our people and we certainly believe in Adam.”

So, the place to now for West Coast?

The Eagles could have three top-30 draft picks – 2, 20 and 26 – as a place to begin forward of October’s commerce interval.

Their savvy take care of Port Adelaide throughout final yr’s draft delivered the third of these picks, the Power’s second-rounder, after they slumped to eleventh this yr on the again of a top-two end and preliminary last look in 2021.

West Coast might enhance their variety of top-30 picks by both splitting decide two or buying and selling out a participant with forex, although they don’t seem to be anticipated to buy round senior gamers until one requested a transfer.

Simpson stated the main focus could be on the nationwide draft, to be held on November 28 and 29, however didn’t rule out being energetic within the commerce interval.

Camera Icon West Coast have loads of listing choices to make. Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

“We went to the draft last year and we’ll do the same this year,” Simpson stated.

“We’ve got a pretty good draft hand. But that doesn’t exclude us from looking around. So that’s list management discussions and we’ll kick into that.”

Forward Junior Rioli is about to signal a brand new deal, with ruckman Bailey Williams, who had a career-high 25 disposals on Saturday to spherical out an detached season, and forward-turned-defender Jamaine Jones additionally anticipated to be retained.

Veteran trio Shannon Hurn, Nic Naitanui and Jack Redden are in line to affix captain Luke Shuey in penning extensions, with Redden eager to play on after reaching his 19-game contract set off.

The group of gamers now left sweating on their futures embrace Jackson Nelson, Alex Witherden, Connor West and Isiah Winder in addition to SSP rookies Hugh Dixon, Patrick Naish and Tom Joyce.

Camera Icon Will Shannon Hurn play on in 2023? Credit: Daniel Carson / AFL Photos

Ruckman Luke Strnadica has already departed, whereas mid-season rookie draft addition Jai Culley is known to be contracted till the tip of 2023.

The majority of selections on gamers’ futures are prone to be delayed till after the WAFL common season is accomplished, with the Eagles required to finish fixtures towards Peel and Claremont over the subsequent fortnight.

The John Worsfold Medal rely will likely be held at Crown Perth on Friday night time, with reigning champion Naitanui – who claimed back-to-back medals in 2020 and 2021 – the most important identify but to signal on.

Camera Icon Nic Naitanui’s future is just not sure. Credit: John Koh / The West Australian

Naitanui has performed simply eight video games this season with a knee harm, his lowest since 2019, and didn’t characteristic in spherical 23 on account of soreness. He is about to endure surgical procedure on Monday, 7News reported.

The membership advised The West Australian on Sunday that there had been no progress in his contract negotiations however that issues over his knee wouldn’t be an element.