Where to Watch ESPNs Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 Hourlong Special

Defender Lakssir Youssef from Special Olympics Morocco leaps for a header towards Special Olympics Korea throughout the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 on August 1 at Schoolcraft College. Photo by Ken Smith

ESPN‘s 60-minute particular showcasing the very best motion, moments and tales from the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 is now out there to look at on demand. Relive a magical week in Detroit right here by following the hyperlinks beneath.

United States

ESPN2 – subscription broadband service

Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. Click this hyperlink https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/5854f92d-a41a-4781-a695-bbd18c5c6e82. You might want to go browsing via your pay TV supplier at no extra cost.

Canada

TSN – subscription broadband service

Viewers will must be shoppers of TSN. You might want to have the username and password assigned, and log into www.tsn.ca or entry the TSN cell app at no extra cost.

Latin America

Star+ – direct to shopper service out there to all territories in Latin America

Viewers might want to have a subscription-based Star+ account the place and go to www.starplus.com.

Africa, Europe/Eurasia, Middle East/North Africa

ESPN Player – direct to shopper service out there

Viewers might want to have a subscription-based Star+ account and go to www.espnplayer.com.

Caribbean

ESPN Play – subscription broadband service

Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. You might want to have the username and password assigned by your pay TV supplier, and log into www.espnplay.com at no extra cost.

Australia/New Zealand

WatchESPN – subscription broadband service

Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. You might want to have the username and password assigned by your pay TV supplier, and log into www.espn.com/watch at no extra cost.