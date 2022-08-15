Where to Watch ESPNs Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 Hourlong Special
ESPN‘s 60-minute particular showcasing the very best motion, moments and tales from the Special Olympics Unified Cup Detroit 2022 is now out there to look at on demand. Relive a magical week in Detroit right here by following the hyperlinks beneath.
United States
ESPN2 – subscription broadband service
Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. Click this hyperlink https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/5854f92d-a41a-4781-a695-bbd18c5c6e82. You might want to go browsing via your pay TV supplier at no extra cost.
Canada
TSN – subscription broadband service
Viewers will must be shoppers of TSN. You might want to have the username and password assigned, and log into www.tsn.ca or entry the TSN cell app at no extra cost.
Latin America
Star+ – direct to shopper service out there to all territories in Latin America
Viewers might want to have a subscription-based Star+ account the place and go to www.starplus.com.
Africa, Europe/Eurasia, Middle East/North Africa
ESPN Player – direct to shopper service out there
Viewers might want to have a subscription-based Star+ account and go to www.espnplayer.com.
Caribbean
ESPN Play – subscription broadband service
Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. You might want to have the username and password assigned by your pay TV supplier, and log into www.espnplay.com at no extra cost.
Australia/New Zealand
WatchESPN – subscription broadband service
Viewers will must be shoppers of pay TV suppliers which can be ESPN associates. You might want to have the username and password assigned by your pay TV supplier, and log into www.espn.com/watch at no extra cost.