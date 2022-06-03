Where’s Migaloo? Many wondering about white whale’s whereabouts

“It’s still quite early in the northwards migrations, so he’s not running late.” Humpback whales migrate from waters round Antarctica to the Great Barrier Reef and again between May and November, with June and July the excessive site visitors months for whales headed north. Migaloo, whose title means “white fella” in a number of Indigenous languages, is believed to have been born in 1986 and was first noticed in 1991 off the coast of Byron Bay. Since then, his putting look has introduced him worldwide consideration, and he’s typically described because the world’s most well-known humpback whale.

Drone footage captured by an adolescent on vacation at Fingal Head in northern NSW in April raised pleasure that it would present Migaloo, with the imaginative and prescient exhibiting a white humpback frolicking within the water. But Pirotta mentioned she and different specialists, together with Franklin, agreed the whale was not Migaloo as a result of it had completely different markings. "The whale in that vision has dark pigmentation on its tail flukes, so it's pretty clearly not Migaloo," she mentioned. "Due to a range of factors, from skin complaints to natural variability, there are a number of individuals who would appear quite white, but are not entirely white like Migaloo."