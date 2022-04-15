Which are the Best Gastro Hospitals in Chennai? – GoMedii

Gastroenterology is the division through which illnesses associated to the digestive system are handled. Gastroenterologists deal with illnesses starting from irritable bowel syndrome to hepatitis C. If you’ve got any drawback associated to your GI tract and are in search of finest Gastro physician in Chennai then GoMedii will enable you to discover one of the best Gastroenterologist. If you’re in search of a hospital for the remedy of any form of gastro-related illness, then we can even let you know one of the best hospital for it. Apart from this, there are various forms of situations below the Gastroenterology division, about which we can even let you know, however initially, know one of the best hospital for its remedy.

Sims Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Chennai

Kaveri Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai

Cloudnine Hospital, T Nagar, Chennai

What illnesses are lined in Gastroenterology division? (What illnesses are available Gastroenterology division in Hindi)

There are a wide range of well being situations that come below Gastroenterology. Contains:

Hepatitis

peptic ulcers

colon polyps

Pancreatitis

dietary points

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Gallbladder and biliary tract illnesses

Gastroesophageal reflux (heartburn)

Gastroesophageal reflux illness (GERD)

What does a Gastroenterologist do? (What does a Gastroenterologist do in Hindi)

A gastroenterologist is a health care provider who focuses on illnesses and situations affecting the digestive organs and constructions. Contains:

bile ducts

pancreas

Treating an issue within the esophagus, or meals pipe

What assessments do medical doctors suggest for gastro issues? (What assessments do medical doctors suggest for gastro issues in Hindi)

The gastroenterologist will suggest any of those assessments to know the precise situation of the affected person. Your physician might counsel blood assessments, imaging assessments for the higher gastrointestinal sequence, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, and X-rays.

Know the names of finest gastro medical doctors in Chennai

Dr Seshadri Venkatesh P, DNB – General Medicine, DNB, Gastroenterology, MBBS, Gastroenterologist, has an expertise of 24 years.

Dr. TS Chandrasekhar, MBBS, MS – General Surgery, MCh – Surgical Gastroenterology / G.I. Surgery, Gastroenterologist, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, General Surgeon, Bariatric Surgeon, Intestine Surgeon, has an expertise of 27 years.

Dr. S. Rajendran, MBBS, MS – General Surgery, MCh – Surgical Gastroenterology / G.I. Surgery, Gastroenterologist, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, has an expertise of 34 years.

Dr. Ramkumar G, MBBS, MD – General Medicine, DM – Gastroenterology, Gastroenterologist, has an expertise of 26 years.

Dr. Joy Varghese, MBBS, MD – General Medicine, DM – Gastroenterology, Gastroenterologist, has an expertise of 26 years.

Dr. S. Palaniappan, MBBS, MD – General Medicine, DM – Gastroenterology, Gastroenterologist, has an expertise of 32 years.

What is the Most Common Gastrointestinal Disease? (What is the most typical gastrointestinal illness in Hindi)

In most instances, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is the most typical illness. This situation is identified by a gastroenterologist and is among the commonest problems seen.

Who must seek the advice of a Gastroenterologist? (Who must seek the advice of a Gastroenterologist in Hindi)

Some situations have an effect on your GI tract. If you’ve got any of those issues, together with:

blood in stool

Difficulty swallowing meals

extreme belly ache

Digestive issues, similar to constipation or diarrhea

Acid construct up or gastroesophageal reflux

