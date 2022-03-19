Which Countries Are Still Buying Russian Oil?

A have a look at which international locations are nonetheless shopping for Russian crude oil.

There is a raging debate on whether or not India ought to purchase Russian oil or not, after Western sanctions, together with the US’ oil embargo ban, on Moscow in retaliation to its invasion of Ukraine, which is probably the most vital assault on a European state since World War Two.

Reports have emerged of Indian oil corporations finalising offers to buy Russian crude oil at deep reductions. In an surroundings the place worldwide crude costs have surged to over $100 a barrel – a steep value for an energy-price delicate nation.

India’s respectable power transactions shouldn’t be politicised, and international locations self-sufficient in oil or these themselves importing from Russia can’t credibly advocate restrictive buying and selling, authorities sources had stated yesterday.

That drew a response from the US, which stated India importing discounted crude oil from Russia would not quantity to a violation of sanctions; it could indicate supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked a few report on India’s risk to take up the Russian provide of discounted crude oil, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had stated earlier within the week, “I don’t believe this would be violating that (sanctions).”

“But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously has a devastating impact,” Ms Psaki added.

