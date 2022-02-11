‘Which male side would you expect to do this?’: Arnell calls out AFL for fixture as Suns beat Cats

The Suns broke the membership file for highest rating for the third time in 2022 of their 7.7 (49) to six.2 (38) victory.

Gold Coast Suns are knocking on the door of the finals after a powerful residence win over Geelong on Friday evening.

The Cats had a dream begin as Kate Darby marked and kicked the primary objective, adopted by 18-year-old Zali Friswell who took a mark and transformed for her first AFLW objective. Both targets have been arrange by star recruit Chloe Scheer.

Suns ruck Lauren Bella took a mark exterior the ahead 50 metres then obtained a 50-metre penalty for encroachment which put her inside vary and she or he was overjoyed to kick the objective because it was her first in 23 video games.

The residence aspect saved up its trademark deal with strain, profitable clearances via the likes of Alison Drennan (30 disposals) and getting the rewards as Tara Bohanna snapped a objective and the helmet-wearing Tori Groves-Little adopted with a objective, tapping her helmet after battling again onto the sector after points with concussions.

Lauren Bella celebrates a objective for the Suns. Credit:AFL Photos

The Suns took a 21-12 lead at half-time and prolonged it early within the third as Jamie Stanton bumped into an open objective for a 29-12 lead.