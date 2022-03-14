Georgy Bedzhamov, a businessman from Putin’s inside circle, an alleged fraudster and bankrupt, who resides the dream in Knightsbridge, remains to be avoding inclusion into the listing of oligarchs to be sanctioned within the UK. While the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine seems to add oil in the fire, the long-standing Putin’s ally may even be granted British asylum.

Bedzhamov is going through a multibillion fraud declare within the English courtroom and over a billion of kilos of his property have been frozen below a Worldwide Freezing Order. The fraud declare was introduced by Vneshprombank, a significant Russian financial institution, now in liquidation, following an alleged dissipation of over a billion of kilos from the Bank that occurred between 2009 and 2015. Bedzhamov can be going through legal proceedings in Russia. More element in regards to the WFO – https://www.ft.com/content/b4493730-5c7b-11e9-9dde-7aedca0a081a.

Former affluent banker Georgy Bedzhamov has been declared bankrupt in 2017 and his trustee is presently looking for to be recognised in England. This, nevertheless, has not prevented Mr Bedzhamov from spending over 200 1000’s of kilos per thirty days in dwelling bills. https://www.whitecase.com/publications/alert/vneshprombank-v-bedzhamov-freezing-orders-lavish-lifestyles-and-ordinary-living.

Georgy Bedzhamov

More lately, stories of an evaluation of paperwork from the Pandora Papers — an enormous leak to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists of practically 12 million paperwork from 14 offshore company service suppliers, shared with media companions around the globe — signifies that Mr Bedzhamov used the companies of a Cypriot Law agency Demetriades to cover the property. https://www.weeklyblitz.net/world/russian-banker-georgy-bedzhamov-smuggled-money/

Mr Bedzhamov’s wealth, which it now seems, got here from Russian Vneshprombank’s prospects deposits, allowed him to take public official positions and turn into buddies with Russian high governmental officers. Mr Bedzhamov turned President of the Russian Federation of bobsleigh in 2010 and was re-elected after the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the place Russia gained three gold medals in bobsleigh and skeleton. Following the success at Sochi 2014, Bedzhamov was invited to the Kremlin the place he obtained a state award from the palms of Vladimir Putin (https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1032934/bobsleigh-federation-of-russia-president-flees-country-after-sister-arrested-on-fraud-charges).

Mr Bedzhamov represents an ideal instance of a Russian oligarch, with luxurious property on 17 Belgrave Square, who may doubtlessly be topic to sanctions which had been introduced just a few days in the past by Boris Johnson. There is greater than sufficient proof of his soiled origins of funds, which he used to amass luxurious property and fund a lavish way of life. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/28/russian-oligarchs-in-uk-face-new-laws-tackling-dirty-money

It’s been some time that Great Britain and Prime Minister Boris Johnson within the first place have declared a widespread hunt for rich Russians hiding within the nation. The outbreak of the warfare in Ukraine have spurred these noble intentions towards many notorious Russian oligarchs. The UK courts are aiming at their luxurious property within the nation .

Georgy Bedzhamov is a wished particular person and ought to be dropped at justice along with different London-based Russian oligarkhs. London should present its most decision to attain this objective.

