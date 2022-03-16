Whistleblower soldier at Roberts-Smith trial wanted to be ‘voice from within’

The public doesn’t know and more than likely won’t ever study the identify of senior particular forces soldier Person 7. But primarily based on his proof to the Federal Court in Sydney on Wednesday, he’s a person who has the braveness of his convictions.

Under questioning, the SAS warrant officer outed himself within the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation trial as a key supply for Nine’s investigative journalists Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie. He admitted, with out equivocation and with out apology, to changing into a whistleblower.

Ben Roberts-Smith outdoors court docket throughout the defamation case he introduced. Credit:Brook Mitchell

What motivated this veteran of 11 excursions to Afghanistan, who was entrusted with planning a few of his unit’s most harmful missions, to breach Defence rules by making unsanctioned contact with journalists?

It was the necessity, he mentioned, to be a “voice from within” and to help troopers he believed had been the targets of an “aggressive campaign” by Roberts-Smith to mute them.