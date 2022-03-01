White & Case adds to project development and finance practice in Tokyo | white case, japan | FinanceAsia

US-headquartered regulation agency, White Case introduced immediately the appointment of Kristian Bradshaw as companion inside its Project Development and Finance follow, based mostly in Tokyo.

“The energy transition is creating long-term opportunities for outbound and inbound project development and finance, and energy MA transactions, particularly in connection with renewable energy projects and emerging technologies, such as hydrogen and decarbonisation technologies, such as carbon capture and storage,” mentioned Tokyo-based White Case companion Paul Harrison, within the announcement.

His appointment is efficient March 1, a spokesperson for the agency informed FinanceAsia, declining to verify the scale of the follow following Bradshaw’s appointment. The spokesperson added that…