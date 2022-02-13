White House adviser says US to keep sharing intelligence on Russia’s Ukraine actions

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan mentioned on Sunday {that a} Russian invasion may start any day and the United States will proceed to share intelligence with the world to disclaim Moscow the power to stage a shock “false flag” operation to launch an assault.

Sullivan, talking on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, declined to say whether or not US intelligence businesses imagine that Russia is contemplating an assault on Wednesday, as some experiences counsel.

“We cannot perfectly predict the day, but we have now been saying for some time that we are in the window, and an invasion could begin – a major military action could begin – by Russia in Ukraine any day now. That includes this coming week before the end of the Olympics,” Sullivan mentioned.

