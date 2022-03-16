White House: Biden will travel to Europe for Ukraine talks

US President Joe Biden will journey to Europe subsequent week for face-to-face talks with European leaders in regards to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki introduced on Tuesday.

Biden will meet with European leaders at a unprecedented NATO summit in Brussels on March 24. He may even attend a scheduled European Council summit, the place efforts to impose sanctions and additional humanitarian efforts are underway.

“While he’s there, his aim is to satisfy in particular person face-to-face along with his European counterparts and speak about, assess the place we’re at this level within the battle within the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. We’ve been extremely aligned up to now,” Psaki said. “That doesn’t happen by accident. The president is a big believer in face-to-face diplomacy. So it’s an opportunity to do exactly that.”

The White House announced the president’s travel shortly before Biden on Tuesday signed a bill providing $13.6 billion (€12.4 billion) in additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.5 trillion (€1.3 trillion) government spending measure.

Biden said at the bill signing ceremony that the US was “moving urgently to further augment the support to the brave people of Ukraine, as they defend their country.”

The journey follows Vice President Kamala Harris’ go to to jap flank NATO international locations of Poland and Romania final week to debate with leaders the rising refugee disaster in jap Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration’s help for NATO allies.

Poland’s international minister Zbigniew Rau stated Tuesday {that a} go to by Biden to Poland was “very probable” when he comes to Europe. More than 1.8 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the start of the war, according to the United Nations. More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian launched its invasion.

“It could be laborious to think about a greater place for the United States and for the whole alliance to emphasize their place than the brightest hyperlink on the jap flank, that Poland is,” Rau instructed Polish state TVP INFO.

Psaki stated she didn’t have further particulars about whether or not Biden would go to Poland throughout the journey.

The White House’s announcement of Biden’s go to to Brussels got here on the identical day that leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia set out for Kyiv by prepare regardless of the safety dangers to point out their help for Ukraine. It was a go to EU officers stated was not sanctioned by different members of the 27-nation bloc.

Daniel Hamilton, a former deputy assistant secretary of state for European affairs, stated Biden’s journey to Europe comes because the White House appears to be like to proceed to take care of what’s been a largely unified western opposition to Russia for the reason that invasion.

“As the war continues, it’s important that the president show he is not sitting comfortably across the Atlantic, but that he is part of the coalition meeting with European colleagues in Europe and that the United States is a European power,” stated Hamilton, non-resident fellow at Brookings Institution, a Washington suppose tank.