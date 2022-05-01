White House Correspondents’ Dinner returns with president in attendance

The present goes on regardless of COVID-19 issues.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner made its grand return Saturday evening, two years after the pandemic shut it down and 6 years for the reason that final time a commander-in-chief attended the occasion.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the charity occasion on the Washington Hilton, the primary sitting president to take action since 2016. Former President Donald Trump vocally snubbed his three invites throughout his time in workplace.

Biden referenced his predecessor throughout his speech and mentioned, “We had a horrible plague followed by two years of COVID.”

He additionally joked about his present standing within the polls and described the journalists within the room because the “only group of Americans who have a lower approval rating than I have.”

The president honed in on the theme of the night and honored the assembled reporters.

“You, the free press, matter more than you ever have in the past century,” Biden mentioned.

The occasion is held by the White House Correspondents’ Association, which represents White House reporters, and has been a convention since 1921. The dinner seeks to lift consciousness of the First Amendment, raises cash for journalism applications and contains jokes on the expense of the president, the Washington, D.C., group and different information matters.

The president sometimes has a speech the place he gives his personal jokes.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah emceed this yr’s dinner. Other non-politician celebrities are anticipated to attend the occasion as effectively, together with Drew Barrymore, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Noah mocked the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a “superspreader event.”

He additionally famous that Washington’s elite had gathered solely weeks after there was a COVID-19 outbreak.

“For real, what are we doing here? Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? Nothing?” he mentioned.

“You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large in-door gatherings, then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan.”

The pandemic compelled the WHCA to cancel the dinner in 2020 and 2021.

Even although COVID-19 circumstances are on the rise, and several other White House members have not too long ago contracted the virus, together with Vice President Kamala Harris, the present went on.

Organizers mentioned all attendees should be vaccinated and are required to indicate proof of a unfavorable check.

Concerns concerning the dinner’s security grew following a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred after the Gridiron Club Dinner on April 2. Dozens of elected officers, together with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, contracted the virus.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters Friday that Biden is taking further precautions.

“He’s not attending the dinner portion. He’s coming for the program. So…he will likely wear a mask when he’s not speaking,” she mentioned. “And then he’s of course sitting on the dais up in the front of the interaction and is not attending any of the receptions.”

ABC News’ Libby Cathey contributed to this report.