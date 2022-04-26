White House Expresses Concerns After Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal

Billionaire Elon Musk has sealed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in lower than two weeks.

Washington:

The White House declined to touch upon billionaire Elon Musk’s deal on Monday to purchase Twitter Inc, however mentioned that President Joe Biden has lengthy been involved in regards to the energy of social media platforms.

“Our concerns are not new,” mentioned White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

“The president has long talked about his concerns about the power of social media platforms, including Twitter and others, to spread misinformation.”

She mentioned the White House wouldn’t touch upon a person transaction.

The White House continues to advocate for revoking Section 230, a regulation that shields on-line firms from legal responsibility over content material posted by customers, and helps ramping up anti-trust and transparency enforcement on know-how firms, she mentioned.

Biden administration officers assume more durable scrutiny may stop the spreading of false data on political points and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We engage regularly with all social media platforms about steps that can be taken,” Psaki added. “That has continued, and I’m sure will continue, but there are also reforms that we think Congress could take.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)