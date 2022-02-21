White House says Biden has agreed to meet with Putin “in principle” as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine

The assembly, based on press secretary Jen Psaki, would happen after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet on February 24.

Still, in an announcement, Psaki appeared to downplay the prospects of a gathering truly materializing given what US officers have mentioned the high likelihood is Putin may launch an invasion quickly.

“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” Psaki mentioned in an announcement on Sunday night time.

The proposed summit, based on an Élysée Palace assertion, was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron throughout back-to-back cellphone calls with Biden and Putin on Sunday.