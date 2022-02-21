White House says Biden has agreed to meet with Putin “in principle” as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine
The assembly, based on press secretary Jen Psaki, would happen after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet on February 24.
“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” Psaki mentioned in an announcement on Sunday night time.
The proposed summit, based on an Élysée Palace assertion, was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron throughout back-to-back cellphone calls with Biden and Putin on Sunday.
The French presidency’s assertion mentioned the summit can be adopted by a subsequent gathering of “relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.” Macron “will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.”
It didn’t specify who these stakeholders have been.
US officers have constantly mentioned Biden is keen to have interaction with Putin, whilst he prepares withering financial sanctions ought to one other Russian invasion of Ukraine transpire.
“President Biden is prepared to engage President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war,” Blinken mentioned Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
