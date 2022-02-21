Europe

White House says Biden has agreed to meet with Putin “in principle” as long as Russia does not invade Ukraine

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
27 1 minute read


The assembly, based on press secretary Jen Psaki, would happen after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meet on February 24.

Still, in an announcement, Psaki appeared to downplay the prospects of a gathering truly materializing given what US officers have mentioned the high likelihood is Putin may launch an invasion quickly.

“We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon,” Psaki mentioned in an announcement on Sunday night time.

The proposed summit, based on an Élysée Palace assertion, was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron throughout back-to-back cellphone calls with Biden and Putin on Sunday.

The French presidency’s assertion mentioned the summit can be adopted by a subsequent gathering of “relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.” Macron “will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions.”

It didn’t specify who these stakeholders have been.

US officers have constantly mentioned Biden is keen to have interaction with Putin, whilst he prepares withering financial sanctions ought to one other Russian invasion of Ukraine transpire.

“President Biden is prepared to engage President Putin at any time, in any format, if that can help prevent a war,” Blinken mentioned Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

This story is breaking and will likely be up to date.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
27 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button