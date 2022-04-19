White House Says Biden Has “No Plans” To Visit Ukraine

Biden’s chief spokeswoman additionally confirmed that there are hopes of reopening the US embassy in Kyiv.

President Joe Biden isn’t planning to go to Kyiv, regardless of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky urging him to reveal US help for the battle towards Russia by touring to the embattled capital, the White House mentioned Monday.

“There’s no plans for the president to go. Let me just reiterate that,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki instructed reporters.

A string of European leaders have made the journey to Kyiv and met with Zelensky.

However, a Biden go to would current a extra advanced safety problem. The Biden administration has mentioned it as an alternative desires to ship a high-ranking official, probably Secretary of State Antony Blinken or Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Last week, Biden mentioned “we’re making that decision,” though he muddied the waters by responding “yeah” when requested by a reporter whether or not he may go.

Psaki made clear Monday that “if anyone were to go… we wouldn’t outline from here or anywhere from the government who, if and when for security reasons.”

Biden’s chief spokeswoman additionally confirmed that there are hopes of reopening the US embassy in Kyiv, though she gave no timeline.

“That certainly is our objective. Obviously having a diplomatic presence on the ground is important,” Psaki mentioned.

In an interview aired by CNN on Sunday, Zelensky mentioned “I think” Biden will go to, “but it’s his decision, of course, and about the safety situation, it depends.”

“I think he’s the leader of the United States and that’s why he should come here to see.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised Biden’s backing up to now for his nation in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS and mentioned a go to by the US chief would “be an important message of support.”

“A personal meeting between two presidents could also pave the way for new supplies and of… US weapons to Ukraine and also for discussions on the possible political settlement of this conflict,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)