White House Says Can ‘Expect’ Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin Phone Call On Ukraine

White House says that Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin might speak by telephone on Ukraine disaster.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden might communicate by telephone together with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the White House mentioned Friday, as tensions spike over the disaster in Ukraine.

“I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin, but I don’t have anything to announce for you on that right now,” mentioned US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

