White House says Kremlin was behind denial of service attack in Ukraine

The Russian authorities is believed to be chargeable for recent denial of service attacks on Ukrainian ministry of protection and state-owned banks, the White House stated on Friday.

Anne Neuberger, the top of cyber points on the White House National Security Council, stated the Biden administration has been involved that Russia is “pre-positioning” for a cyberattack on Ukraine alongside its navy preparations on Ukraine’s border and has seen “troubling signs,” together with the DDOS assault.

She instructed reporters that the assault had restricted impression, however was per laying the groundwork for additional cyberattacks. She stated it was uncommon to attribute accountability for the assault so shortly, however stated the administration felt it was vital to “call out” the exercise.

Biden was anticipated to ship remarks on the continued tensions at 4 p.m. ET.

The White House has stated a Russian invasion of Ukraine may come at any time.

If it does occur, the White House is threatening Russia with what it says would be the most extreme financial sanctions on file, however that bundle is unlikely to incorporate measures to take away Russia from the worldwide banking transactions system often known as SWIFT.

“It’s probably not going to be the case that you’ll see SWIFT in the initial rollout package,” stated Daleep Singh, who works on nationwide safety and financial points on the National Security Council and National Economic Council.

Singh stated preliminary sanctions would come with “severe measures” that will not have the “spillover effects” of the SWIFT proposal, and can be finished “in lockstep” with allies and companions.

NPR’s Roberta Rampton contributed reporting.