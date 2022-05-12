White House slams killing of Shireen Abu Akleh, calls it ‘affront to media freedom’

The White House on Wednesday slammed the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, calling the crime an “affront to media freedom everywhere.”

Meanwhile, the State Department mentioned Israel might perform a “thorough” investigation into Abu Akleh’s killing.

Abu Akleh, 51, was shot and killed earlier as she was overlaying an Israeli navy raid on a Palestinian camp within the occupied West Bank.

Asked if the US would perform their very own investigation into the US citizen’s loss of life, State Department Spokesman Ned Price steered no. Price mentioned Israel was capable of “conduct a thorough, comprehensive investigation” into the killing of Abu Akleh.

Her outlet, Al Jazeera, mentioned Israel intentionally focused and killed Abu Akleh. Israeli officers accused Palestinian gunmen of being behind the killing however later backtracked and mentioned they had been investigating the place the gunfire got here from.

“Shireen was a reporting legend, followed closely by those who care about the region and is mourned by all who knew her,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned in a collection of tweets.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the killing of Palestinian-American journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, and injuries to producer Ali Samoudi, today in the West Bank,” Psaki mentioned.

Psaki additionally mentioned the US demanded an instantaneous and thorough investigation and full accountability.

World Press Freedom Day was held final week amid a noticeable enhance in crackdown on free speech worldwide.

“It is heart-wrenching to see the killing of a journalist one week later,” Psaki mentioned. “[Abu Akleh’s] death is a tragic loss and an affront to media freedom everywhere.”

