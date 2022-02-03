White House stops using ‘imminent’ to describe Russian threat

Psaki reiterated that place on Jan. 25, telling reporters: “I think when we said it was imminent, it remains imminent.” Last Thursday, when requested whether or not the White House had altered its evaluation of an “imminent” invasion, Psaki responded that the official opinion “has not changed.” And as just lately as Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said at a news briefing that Putin “could move imminently, at any time.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officers have urged calm. Zelenskyy said in a televised address to the nation on Jan. 25 that his authorities was “strong enough to keep everything under control and derail any attempts at destabilization.” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov additionally said in a speech to the nation’s parliament: “Don’t worry, sleep well. No need to have your bags packed.”

Zelenskyy and Biden reportedly disagreed over the United States’ “imminent” messaging in a call last Thursday that some media accounts characterized as tense. And Friday, Zelenskyy publicly expressed annoyance over Western depictions of the safety state of affairs — arguing that they have been undermining Ukrianians’ religion in authorities and stoking financial panic throughout the nation.

“These signals were sent by even respected leaders of the respected countries. And sometimes, they’re not even using diplomatic language,” Zelenskyy said at a news conference. “They’re saying, ‘Tomorrow is the war.’ This means panic in the market. Panic in the financial sector. … How much does it cost to our country?”

POLITICO previously reported that a part of Zelenskyy’s criticism concerning the phrase “imminent” was its unclear which means in his East Slavic language. There is not any direct Ukrainian translation for “imminent” — that phrase is Неминуче, which most carefully corresponds to “no matter what” or “inevitable.”