White House Warnings Over Russia Strain Ukraine-U.S. Partnership

In his remarks, Mr. Zelensky echoed this sentiment.

“If you look only at the satellites you will see the increase in troops and you can’t assess whether this is just a threat of attack or just a simple rotation,” he mentioned. “Our professional people look deep into it.”

Ukrainian officers have additionally been sharply crucial of the choice by the United States, Britain and others to withdraw nonessential employees from embassies in Kyiv, calling it untimely. Mr. Zelensky famous that Greece had not even eliminated diplomats from a consulate close to the entrance traces within the east, “where you can hear the cannons firing.”

Diplomats, he added, “are the last who should be leaving the ship and I don’t think we have a Titanic here.”

The rift was exacerbated simply over per week in the past when Mr. Biden instructed {that a} “minor incursion” by Russian forces into Ukraine, slightly than a full-fledged invasion, may not elicit the identical forceful response the White House has been promising.

Mr. Zelensky responded publicly on Twitter: “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” he wrote. His posting angered the White House and Ukraine’s allies on Capitol Hill. “We are quite exasperated,” one congressional Democrat mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity, suggesting the Ukrainian president had not been getting the very best recommendation on learn how to navigate Washington.

The Kremlin has taken discover of the discord, too.

“Now, the Americans have started to so blatantly and cynically use Ukraine against Russia that even the regime in Kyiv has become alarmed,” Mr. Lavrov mentioned earlier Friday, commenting on the breach even earlier than Mr. Zelensky spoke. “They are saying, ‘there’s no need to ramp up the discussion, to use military rhetoric, why are you evacuating diplomats?’”