White re-signs for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Veteran halfback Nic White has signed on to assist lead Australia to subsequent 12 months’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The No.9 has turned his again on a seven-figure Japan supply and prolonged phrases with each the Brumbies and Rugby Australia till the tip of 2023.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie stated it was a coup to have White recommit to Australia forward of the flagship event, with the 31-year-old in classic kind.

“Nic’s one of the best halfbacks in the world and to have him recommit to Australian Rugby is a massive positive for the Wallabies and the Brumbies,” Rennie stated.

“He has amazing work ethic, has high expectations of himself and demands the same from those around him.

“Whitey’s a prime man, his competitiveness is infectious and he is enjoying the home down in the intervening time.”

White was believed to have wrestled with the massive offer, with his Brumbies and Test teammate Tom Banks reportedly unable to resist a Japanese deal with $1.4 million a year.

Young five-eighth Noah Lolesio also opted to stick with the Brumbies and Wallabies, signing a contract last week.

After stints in France and England, White returned to Australia in 2020 after the last Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He has turned out for the Brumbies 94 times and with 47 Test caps, could reach 50 in the upcoming England series after making his debut in 2013.

I’m really happy to be staying at the club and in Australian rugby,” White stated.

“It’s been a long process, but my goal has always been to stay at the Brumbies and to continue to earn the right play for my country.

“The Brumbies are dwelling to me, I like the membership and my focus now could be absolutely on the Blues this Saturday and the thrilling challenges we’ve got forward of us.”

With a clever kicking game and feisty demeanour, White has helped the Canberra team to second spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder.

He has been Rennie’s first selection at halfback forward of Queensland Tate McDermott and Jake Gordon of the Waratahs.