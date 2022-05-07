White Sox Top Slumping Red Sox 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Luis Robert hit a two-run homer over the Green Monster and Vince Velasquez halted a tough highway stretch by pitching 5 stable innings to guide the Chicago White Sox previous the struggling Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Friday evening for his or her fourth straight victory.

Tim Anderson had three singles, and Reese McGuire and José Abreu every contributed a sacrifice fly for the defending AL Central champions (12-13), who moved a step nearer to .500 after an eight-game dropping streak final month.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had an RBI double for Boston (10-17), which has misplaced 12 of 16.

After coming into 0-7 with a 13.50 ERA in his final seven highway begins, the 29-year-old Velasquez (2-2) held Boston’s slumbering offense to a few hits and a run.

Liam Hendricks struck out three within the ninth for his eighth save.

Robert’s shot off Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) cleared the seats and left Fenway Park utterly within the third inning, giving the White Sox a 3-0 lead after Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

Boston second baseman Trevor Story went 1 for 4 with a run-scoring groundout after placing out in all 4 plate appearances when the Red Sox have been blanked on six hits by the Angels 8-0 on Thursday.

Eovaldi gave up three runs and 6 hits in 5 innings, placing out 4 with three walks. He had allowed solely two runs in his earlier two begins, compiling 14 strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Placed OF Andrew Vaughn on the injured checklist Thursday with a bruised proper wrist. INF Danny Mendick was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Red Sox: Put CF Kiké Hernández and left-handed starter Rich Hill on the COVID-19 injured checklist earlier than the sport. Promoted CF Jarren Duran and chosen RHP John Schreiber from Triple-A Worcester to fill the roster spots.

WHAT AN ARM!

Bradley threw out AJ Pollock on the plate within the ninth when he tried to attain on a fly ball to medium-deep proper subject.

FROM LEADOFF TO CLEANUP

The 25-year-old Duran batted leadoff after hitting .397 with Worcester. He went 1 for 4 with a triple and scored a run. In his second inning on protection, the speedy outfielder jogged throughout the grass to choose up two giant items of trash after which ran to the Red Sox bullpen to discard them.

LACKING OFFENSE

The Red Sox entered ranked twenty fourth within the majors in runs.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.48 ERA) is slated to begin Saturday after a stellar outing Monday when he struck out 11 whereas permitting just one hit in seven shutout innings in opposition to the Angels.

Red Sox: Struggling right-hander Nick Pivetta (0-4, 7.84) hasn’t made it previous the fifth inning in any of his final 4 begins, giving up a mixed 14 runs.

