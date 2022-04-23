White Sox’s Tim Anderson suspended for flipping off Cleveland fan

Tim Anderson took a page from Kyrie Irving’s book and flipped followers the fowl throughout a recreation on Wednesday in Cleveland. Unlike Irving, although, Anderson was suspended one recreation along with a positive.

Anderson is interesting the suspension and performed on Friday towards the Twins.

“I have to apologize for my actions,” the White Sox shortstop advised reporters after falling to Minnesota within the sequence opener, “There are a lot of people who really look up to me. I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something I have to learn from and grow from.”

Anderson gave the finger to a fan whereas within the discipline on Wednesday, when he had a irritating day, making three errors within the first two innings of an 11-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

“Sometimes you are going to react different. This was one of those moments where I reacted different,” Anderson stated. “But, like I said, I learned from it. I’m going to keep going and grow from it. Just continue to be me and lock it back in and keep learning.”

Josh Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians advances to 3rd on a fielders selection floor ball after shortstop Tim Anderson misses the tag. Getty Images

The 2021 All-Star has already handled a suspension this 12 months, lacking two video games for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons final September. He’s hitting nicely, with a .300 common, however struggling within the discipline, having made six errors in 10 video games after making 10 final season in complete.

“We’ll talk to him about it,” White Sox supervisor Tony La Russa stated. “Ask him what happened, why it happened. Doesn’t change anything that we believe about him. Nothing.”