Whitmer Announces $26M In Funding For New State Park In Flint

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and different native officers have been in Flint right this moment to rejoice the Building Michigan Together Plan being signed into regulation, which is able to present funding for a state park within the metropolis.

This would be the first state park in Genesee County.

Chevy Commons, the previous location of the Chevrolet plant, is the placement that was chosen for the park.

“Michiganders love our pristine parks and majestic outdoor spaces. Over the last couple of years, attendance at state parks reached historic highs as people sought space to unwind and safely connect with their friends and loved ones. Our parks support so many jobs and local economies too, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state,” stated Whitmer.

Through the Building Michigan Together Plan, $26.2 million can be invested to construct this new park in Flint, and the remainder of the funding will go to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to assist handle the infrastructure and upkeep wants at current parks.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan will invest $250 million to improve all 103 of our existing state parks and build a new state park in Flint. All of our state parks are important pillars of their communities,” stated Whitmer. “They support local small businesses, create jobs, and give people beautiful, welcoming places to make memories. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan proves that we can come together to deliver on the issues that matter most to families, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our state parks.”

For extra data on the Building Michigan Together Plan, go to here.

