Whitmer Signs Executive Directive On Abortion, Reproductive Health

(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an govt directive instructing state departments and companies to not cooperate or help authorities in an investigation over abortions and should determine alternatives to extend protections for reproductive rights.

The state has a 1931 regulation that outlaws abortion; nevertheless, a ruling from a choose briefly halted the regulation, blocking the state’s abortion ban.

“Now is the time to use every tool in our toolbox to protect all aspects of reproductive health care. No matter what happens in DC, I am going to fight like hell so every Michigander can make decisions about their own body,” Whitmer mentioned in an announcement. ”However we personally really feel about abortion, well being, not politics, ought to drive necessary medical selections. A lady should have the ability to make her personal medical selections with the recommendation of a healthcare skilled she trusts. Politicians shouldn’t make that call for her.”

Additionally, departments and companies should:

Identify and assess potential alternatives to extend protections for reproductive well being care, according to relevant regulation

Detail how they will enhance selections out there to guard psychological, bodily and reproductive well being

Safeguard the privateness of people searching for care

Assure the protection of reproductive healthcare suppliers

State departments and companies that talk instantly with the general public on reproductive points should additionally offered accessible details about the present value and availability of reproductive care, in addition to enhance public consciousness concerning the availability and security of contraception.