WHO asks richer countries to pay $16 bln for COVID-19 pandemic plan

The World Health Organization is asking on wealthier nations to donate $16 billion to a program aimed toward offering entry to COVID-19 vaccines, remedies and checks in low- and middle-income international locations.

Under the WHO proposal, higher-income nations would donate in proportion to their contribution to world commerce, whereas middle-income international locations would wish to self-finance $6.5 billion further prices, the United Nations company stated Wednesday.

The group’s financing plan got here after a muted response to its enchantment in October to lift $23.4 billion for the ACT-Accelerator plan. Of the $16 billion requested to fund the primary program, the WHO raised solely $800 million.

Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has referred to as on wealthy international locations to step up their help of poorer ones with a purpose to speed up the top of the pandemic. About half the world’s international locations missed the WHO’s goal to vaccinate a minimum of 40 p.c of their populations by the top of 2021.

Only 0.4 p.c of the 4.7 billion Covid checks administered worldwide have been utilized in low-income international locations, the WHO stated. The ACT-Accelerator program goals to unfold checks, remedies, vaccines and private protecting tools to low and middle-income international locations.

