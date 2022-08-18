WHO boss says ‘color of skin’ behind lack of help for Tigray

Calling it the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world”, with 6 million individuals unable to entry primary companies, Tedros questioned in an emotional attraction why the state of affairs isn’t getting the identical consideration because the Ukraine battle.

“Maybe the reason is the color of the skin of the people,” Tedros, who’s from Tigray, informed a digital media briefing on Wednesday. In April this yr at a briefing, he questioned whether or not “black and white lives” in emergencies worldwide are given equal consideration.

Fighting between Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces have left hundreds lifeless and a whole bunch of hundreds going through extreme meals insecurity, according to Internal Displacement Monitoring Center.

Last yr, the disaster set a world report for displacements in a single yr inflicting over 5.1 million displacements.