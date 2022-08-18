WHO boss says ‘color of skin’ behind lack of help for Tigray
Calling it the “worst humanitarian crisis in the world”, with 6 million individuals unable to entry primary companies, Tedros questioned in an emotional attraction why the state of affairs isn’t getting the identical consideration because the Ukraine battle.
“Maybe the reason is the color of the skin of the people,” Tedros, who’s from Tigray, informed a digital media briefing on Wednesday. In April this yr at a briefing, he questioned whether or not “black and white lives” in emergencies worldwide are given equal consideration.
Last yr, the disaster set a world report for displacements in a single yr inflicting over 5.1 million displacements.
WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan additionally hit out at an obvious scarcity of concern concerning the drought and famine unfolding within the Horn of Africa, and the following well being disaster.
“No one seems to give a damn about what’s happening in the Horn of Africa,” mentioned Ryan, talking at a digital media briefing on Wednesday.
The WHO referred to as for $123.7 million to sort out the well being issues ensuing from rising malnutrition within the area, the place round 200 million individuals dwell and hundreds of thousands are going hungry.