‘Who brings drugs in Gujarat on such huge scale?’ Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab haul

Arvind Kejriwal, who has been placing in large effort to step up the AAP’s presence in Gujarat, on Sunday raised just a few questions after the Punjab Police gave an replace on a giant drug haul. Around 38 kg of heroin was seized within the state that – in line with the Punjab prime cop – got here by way of the Gujarat sea route.

In a video, shared on Twitter, Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, is heard speaking a few “massive success” achieved within the marketing campaign in opposition to medicine in Punjab, “It (around 38 kg of heroin) was seized was smuggled through sea route from Gujarat, it was further transported in Punjab via trucks,” he stated,

While two smugglers have already been held within the case, the “main culprit” has been recognized as Sonu Khatri, who is predicated out of India. “We are continuing the probe to unravel the network further,” the highest cop additional defined, including that the state is working in the direction of the extradition of smugglers based mostly out of India.

Sharing the replace and the clip of the highest police officer, Arvind Kejriwal educated his weapons on the ruling BJP in Gujarat. “Who is bringing drugs to Punjab at such a massive scale?” the Delhi chief minister – whose AAP can also be ruling within the state – stated.

“Who is the kinpin? Just imagine how many such incidents must be getting missed everyday? At this scale, is trafficking possible without the involvement of topshots? You are plunging the future of the country’s youth into the dark,” Kejriwal’s tweet – roughly translated from Hindi – learn, as he appeared to be making the accusation in opposition to the rival social gathering. The AAP has been campaigning in Gujarat, which is ready to vote in just a few months for its subsequent authorities, because it raises accusations on 27 years of rule of the BJP.

AAP-BJP showdown

Kejriwal’s tweet comes because the AAP vs BJP showdown continues over the Delhi excise coverage case row, by which deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s alleged function is being probed.

A heated change on Twitter has additionally been occurring between the Delhi CM and his counterpart in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, a BJP chief.