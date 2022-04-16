WHO chief says crises in Ethiopia and other places deserve as much attention as Ukraine | Businessinsider

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks throughout a press convention on December 20, 2021 on the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP by way of Getty Images

The WHO chief stated the world is not paying sufficient consideration to humanitarian crises outdoors Ukraine.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cited points in international locations like Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, and Ethiopia.

“I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives,” he stated Wednesday.

The chief of the World Health Organization critiqued the dearth of concern and a spotlight the world has given to non-white communities in disaster, evaluating it to the worldwide response that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t know if the world really gives equal attention to black and white lives,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated Wednesday at a press briefing.

Tedros beforehand served because the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, his dwelling nation, from 2012 to 2016.

“I need to be blunt and honest that the world is not treating the human race the same way,” he stated. “Some are more equal than others. And when I say this, it pains me. Because I see it. Very difficult to accept – but it’s happening.”

He stated that the eye Ukraine acquired is warranted and “very important,” however that international locations corresponding to Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, and Ethiopia do not get a “fraction” of that very same consideration.

“As we speak, people are dying of starvation,” he stated, citing the Tigray area of Ethiopia the place solely 20 of two,000 scheduled vehicles arrived to offer residents with meals and drugs.

“This is one of the longest and worst sieges by both Eritrean and Ethiopian forces in modern history,” the director-general added. “We need to take every life seriously because every life is precious.”

