WHO chief says we are ‘increasingly blind’ on COVID-19 transmission

The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged nations to take care of surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying the world was “blind” to how the virus is spreading due to falling testing charges.

“As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less and less information about transmission and sequencing,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus instructed a information convention on the UN company’s headquarters in Geneva.

“This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution.”Bill Rodriguez, chief govt of FIND, a worldwide help group working with WHO on increasing entry to testing, stated “testing rates have plummeted by 70 to 90 percent.”

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“We have an unprecedented ability to know what is happening. And yet today, because testing has been the first casualty of a global decision to let down our guard, we are becoming blind to what is happening with this virus,” he stated.

Read extra:

Thailand ends mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors

Beijing residents panic buy as district undergoes mass testing for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19: White House