WHO chief, Taliban discuss ‘dire’ Afghan health crisis

The head of the World Health Organization stated Wednesday he had met with the Taliban’s well being minister for talks on the “dire” well being and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he met Qalander Ebad for talks on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ebad is a part of a Taliban delegation visiting Geneva for per week of talks with establishments and non-governmental businesses on humanitarian entry and human rights, as Afghanistan’s new rulers develop their worldwide engagement.

The hardline Taliban motion returned to energy in Kabul in mid-August because the United States ended its 20-year conflict in Afghanistan.

Since then, Afghanistan has plunged into monetary chaos, with inflation and unemployment surging, whereas the halting of assist has triggered a humanitarian disaster in a rustic already devastated by many years of conflict.

Tedros had already met Ebad throughout his go to to Kabul in September 2021 within the wake of the Taliban takeover.

“Despite some improvements since then, the health situation in Afghanistan is still dire and the acute humanitarian crisis is continuing to put lives at risk,” stated Tedros.

He stated they mentioned well being wants within the nation, strengthening the system, emergency preparedness and coaching the well being workforce, to which girls are central.

“The acute need in Afghanistan is to deliver diagnostics to detect the COVID-19 virus, and in particular omicron, as the number of cases is on the rise,” Tedros stated.

The Taliban delegation is in Switzerland on the invite of Geneva Call, which works to guard civilians throughout battle.

The basis is internet hosting a convention on Afghanistan behind closed doorways from Monday to Friday, aimed toward enhancing the unimpeded supply of humanitarian help within the nation.

The Taliban delegation may also meet with Swiss and different European officers, plus the Red Cross throughout its go to, although Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry insisted its presence on Swiss soil didn’t represent recognition of the regime.

Tedros stated the WHO was supporting the COVID-19 response in Afghanistan and its efforts on polio and measles immunization campaigns.

“We also discussed progress on girls’ education at all levels, including higher education and support for joining the health workforce,” the UN well being company chief stated.

“WHO calls on the international community to continue with dialogue to support the people of Afghanistan, so that we improve the health and well-being of all Afghan people.”

Read extra:

Taliban erases signs of former government from Kabul streets

UN rights office demands release of Afghan women activists

Taliban reopen universities for Afghan women in six provinces