WHO chief Tedros reappointed to second 5-year term

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was reappointed to a second five-year time period on Tuesday by the UN well being company’s member international locations.

No different candidate challenged Tedros for the put up amid the continued difficulties of responding to the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am really grateful, I am very humbled for your confidence and trust,” Tedros mentioned.

Tedros, a former authorities minister from Ethiopia, has directed WHO all through its administration of the worldwide response to COVID-19 and withstood sometimes withering criticism over its a number of missteps.

He is the primary African to steer the company and the one director-general not certified as a medical physician.

He can also be the primary WHO chief to not be supported by their dwelling nation; Ethiopia has beforehand accused Tedros of “misconduct” after his sharp criticism of the conflict and humanitarian disaster there and raised considerations about his management on Tuesday.

Under Tedros, the UN well being company did not name out international locations together with China for blunders that WHO officers grumbled about privately, suggested in opposition to mask-wearing for months, and mentioned initially that the coronavirus wasn’t more likely to mutate quickly.

Scientists drafted by WHO to analyze the coronavirus’ origins in China mentioned the essential probe was “stalled” final 12 months, after issuing a report that even Tedros acknowledged had prematurely dominated out the potential of a laboratory leak.

Tedros has regularly railed in opposition to wealthy international locations for hoarding the world’s restricted provide of vaccines and insisted that prescribed drugs aren’t doing sufficient to make their medicines accessible to the poor.

Amid the near-universal give attention to Ukraine after the Russian invasion, Tedros slammed the worldwide group for not doing sufficient to unravel crises elsewhere, together with Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, arguing that it was presumably as a result of these struggling weren’t white.

Still, critics say Tedros has failed on some elementary points, like holding employees accountable after allegations that dozens of outbreak staff managed by WHO sexually abused younger girls in Congo throughout an Ebola outbreak that started in 2018, in one of many largest intercourse scandals in UN historical past.

None of the senior WHO managers alerted to the abuse allegations and who did little to cease the exploitation, have been fired.

In January, The Associated Press reported that staffers in WHO’s Western Pacific workplace filed an inner criticism accusing regional director Dr. Takeshi Kasai of abusive, racist and different misconduct, undermining efforts to stem the unfold of COVID-19. In response, Tedros mentioned an investigation into the allegations had been launched and promised to behave “with urgency.”

But final week, a number of WHO staffers wrote to the company’s Executive Board complaining that Kasai “has been able to continue his unethical, abusive and racist conduct without any form of restriction.” In an e-mail to employees, Kasai disputed the costs.

Read extra:

Kim Jong Un carries coffin at North Korean military officer’s funeral

Panel identifies more than 80 alleged abuse cases tied to WHO’s Congo work