WHO chief: The Covid pandemic is ‘most certainly not over’ – Times of India
BERLIN: The Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over,” the top of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, regardless of a decline in reported instances for the reason that peak of the omicron wave. He informed governments that “we lower our guard at our peril”.
The United Nations well being company’s director basic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informed officers gathered in Geneva for opening of the WHO’s annual assembly that “declining testing and sequencing means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.” He additionally famous that nearly 1 billion individuals in lower-income international locations nonetheless have not been vaccinated.
In a weekly report Thursday on the worldwide scenario, WHO mentioned the variety of new Covid-19 instances seems to have stabilized after weeks of decline since late March, whereas the general variety of weekly deaths dropped.
While there was progress, with 60% of the world’s inhabitants vaccinated, “it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere,” Tedros mentioned.
“Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions, and this in a world in which testing rates have plummeted,” he added.
Reported deaths are rising in Africa, the continent with the bottom vaccination protection, he mentioned, and solely 57 international locations – virtually all of them rich – have vaccinated 70% of their individuals.
While the world’s vaccine provide has improved, there may be “insufficient political commitment to roll out vaccines” in some international locations, gaps in “operational or financial capacity” in others, he mentioned.
“In all, we see vaccine hesitancy driven by misinformation and disinformation,” Tedros mentioned. “The pandemic will not magically disappear, but we can end it.”
Tedros is anticipated to be appointed for a second five-year time period this week on the World Health Assembly, the annual assembly of the WHO’s member international locations.
