WHO confirms seven attacks on Ukraine healthcare infrastructure

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed seven assaults on well being care infrastructure in Ukraine for the reason that begin of a Russian invasion on February 24, up from 4 yesterday, the UN company mentioned in an emailed response to Reuters on Monday.

“As of 7 March, nine verified incidents of attacks on health care in Ukraine have been published on the Surveillance System of Attacks on Healthcare (SSA), seven with “Confirmed” certainty degree, and two with “Possible” certainty degree,” a WHO official mentioned in an e-mail, referring to its database.

The official gave no data on the perpetrators for the reason that WHO surveillance system has no mandate to gather data on them.

