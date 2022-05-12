WHO: COVID-19 falling everywhere, except Americas and Africa

The variety of new coronavirus circumstances reported worldwide has continued to fall besides within the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization stated in its newest evaluation of the pandemic.

In its weekly pandemic report launched late Wednesday, the UN well being company stated about 3.5 million new circumstances and greater than 25,000 deaths have been reported globally, which respectively signify decreases of 12 p.c and 25 p.c.

The downward pattern in reported infections started in March, though many international locations have dismantled their widespread testing and surveillance packages, making an correct depend of circumstances extraordinarily troublesome.

WHO stated there have been solely two areas the place reported COVID-19 infections elevated: the Americas, by 14 p.c, and Africa, by 12 p.c. Cases remained secure within the Western Pacific and fell all over the place else, the company stated.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned throughout a press briefing this week that “the rising cases in more than 50 countries highlights the volatility of this virus.”

Tedros stated COVID-19 variants, together with mutated variations of the extremely infectious omicron, are driving a resurgence of COVID-19 in a number of international locations, together with South Africa, which was the primary to determine omicron in November.

He stated comparatively excessive charges of inhabitants immunity are stopping a spike in hospitalizations and deaths however cautioned that “this is not guaranteed for places where vaccination levels are low.” Only about 16 p.c of individuals in poorer international locations have been immunized in opposition to COVID-19.

WHO’s report famous that a number of the greatest jumps in COVID-19 circumstances have been seen in China, which noticed a 145 p.c rise within the final week.

Earlier this week, Chinese authorities doubled down on pandemic restrictions in Shanghai after a short interval of loosening up.

The transfer annoyed residents who have been hoping a greater than monthlong lockdown was lastly easing after complaints of meals shortages and quarantines the place some folks have been compelled to give up their home keys.

WHO’s Tedros stated Tuesday he didn’t suppose China’s “zero-COVID” technique was sustainable, “considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future.”

On Thursday, North Korea announced its first coronavirus outbreak and imposed a nationwide lockdown.

The measurement of the outbreak wasn’t instantly identified, however it might have critical penalties as a result of the nation has a poor well being care system and its 26 million individuals are believed to be largely unvaccinated.

