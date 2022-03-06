WHO delivers more than 36 tons of humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6

Trend:

The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered greater than 36 tons

of humanitarian medical assist to Ukraine, WHO Regional Director for

Europe Hans Kluge tweeted, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“Our vehicles with greater than 36 metric tons of humanitarian

medical assist have arrived in Lviv,” he wrote, noting that the

medicines will likely be despatched to the areas of the nation affected by

the hostilities.