WHO delivers more than 36 tons of humanitarian medical aid to Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6
Trend:
The World Health Organization (WHO) delivered greater than 36 tons
of humanitarian medical assist to Ukraine, WHO Regional Director for
Europe Hans Kluge tweeted, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“Our vehicles with greater than 36 metric tons of humanitarian
medical assist have arrived in Lviv,” he wrote, noting that the
medicines will likely be despatched to the areas of the nation affected by
the hostilities.