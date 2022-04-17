WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus To Be On 3-day Gujarat Visit From Monday

Several cultural occasions have been organised of their honour.

Ahmedabad:

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, will likely be on a three-day go to to Gujarat beginning Monday, throughout which he would participate in just a few occasions together with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officers stated.

Mr Ghebreyesus will attain Rajkot on April 18, the place he’ll keep in a single day earlier than becoming a member of PM Modi on Tuesday in Jamnagar for the muse stone-laying programme of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu stated on Sunday.

GCTM would be the first and solely international outpost centre for conventional medication internationally, he stated.

On Wednesday, Mr Ghebreyesus will likely be in Gandhinagar, the place PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. The three-day Summit, being organised at Mahatma Mandir, can have round 90 eminent audio system and 100 exhibitors, officers stated.

The Summit will assist uncover funding potential and provides a fillip to innovation, analysis and improvement and start-up ecosystem within the wellness trade. It will assist carry collectively trade leaders, academicians and students collectively and act as a platform for future collaborations, they stated.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will even arrive in Rajkot on Monday, the place he will likely be welcomed with cultural occasions on the airport and likewise alongside the route of his cavalcade from the airport, Rajkot Mayor Pradip Dav stated.

Several cultural occasions have been organised of their honour, Mr Dav stated.

Several hoardings that learn ‘Welcome to Gujarat’ have been put up alongside the route of his cavalcade.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)