WHO Europe head hopes pandemic emergency to end this year

Europe and the Central Asia area are coming into a brand new part within the coronavirus pandemic, because the Omicron variant displaces Delta, that would result in a extra secure state of affairs, mentioned Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization’s Europe area.

“The pandemic is far from over, but I am hopeful we can end the emergency phase in 2022 and address other health threats that urgently require our attention,” Kluge mentioned in a press release to the media on Monday marking two years of the pandemic in Europe.

The WHO director warned, nonetheless, that though the Omicron variant was much less harmful than Delta, excessive an infection charges have been nonetheless inflicting hospitalizations to rise, although these translated to much less frequent admission to intensive care models.

Kluge famous that the variant now accounts for 31.8 % of circumstances within the WHO’s Europe area, in contrast with 15 % the earlier week.

European governments and consultants are debating whether or not, as the present wave of Omicron an infection runs its course, it could be smart to shift to treating the illness as endemic in Europe — the place the virus circulates freely and well being coverage focuses extra on defending the aged and susceptible whereas most individuals return to dwelling a extra regular life.

Spain has signaled that it’ll shift towards treating the coronavirus extra like different infectious ailments like influenza. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced final week that restrictions put in place in England earlier than the vacation break can be lifted.

Other well being consultants hew to a extra cautious line, arguing that the main target ought to proceed to be on suppressing the coronavirus and never dwelling with it. The emergence of recent, presumably extra harmful variants stays a trigger for concern.

Kluge additionally drew consideration to the continued disruption of well being providers, with rising ready lists and disruption to regular care. Disparities in vaccine entry, in the meantime, stay regarding: “Too many people who need the vaccine remain unvaccinated. This is helping to drive transmission, prolonging the pandemic and increasing the likelihood of new variants,” he mentioned.

