WHO gathers evidence for possible war crimes investigation against Russia

The World Health Organization (WHO) is gathering proof for a attainable conflict crimes investigation into assaults it says it has documented by Russia on healthcare amenities in Ukraine, it mentioned in Kyiv on Saturday.

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan, on an unannounced go to along with WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, informed a information convention it was the specific duty of opponents to keep away from attacking well being amenities, but the WHO had already documented 200 assaults on hospitals and clinics within the nation.

“Intentional attacks on healthcare facilities are a breach of international humanitarian law and as such – based on investigation and attribution of the attack – represent war crimes in any situation,” Ryan mentioned.

“We continue to document and bear witness to these attacks… and we trust that the UN system and the International Criminal Court and others will take the necessary investigations in order to assess the criminal intent behind these attacks.”

Russia has denied earlier accusations by Ukraine and Western nations of attainable conflict crimes and has additionally denied concentrating on civilians within the conflict.

Ryan mentioned the 200 instances didn’t symbolize the totality of assaults on Ukrainian medical amenities, solely these the WHO had verified. Kyiv has mentioned there have been round 400 such assaults since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned on Thursday that Russian troops had destroyed or broken practically 400 healthcare establishments in Ukraine.

Tedros informed the identical information convention: “My message to all the people of Ukraine is this: ‘’WHO stands by you’… We continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop this war.”

WHO member states will on Tuesday contemplate a decision towards Russia that features the attainable closure of a significant regional workplace in Moscow, a doc obtained by Reuters confirmed final Thursday.

The draft decision stops wanting harsher sanctions reminiscent of suspending Russia from the UN world well being company’s board, in addition to a brief freeze of its voting rights, three diplomatic and political sources mentioned.

The draft, ready largely by EU diplomats and submitted to the WHO’s regional workplace for Europe this week, follows a request by Ukraine signed by at the least 38 different members together with Turkey, France and Germany.

Moscow calls its actions since February 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked conflict of aggression.

