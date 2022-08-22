Who is Aleksandr Dugin and why has he been dubbed ‘Putin’s brain’?

The dying of pro-Kremlin TV commentator Daria Dugina in a suspected car bomb near Moscow on Sunday instantly prompted hypothesis that the meant goal of the assault could have been her father.

Aleksandr Dugin is a distinguished ultranationalist thinker and author who advocates an unlimited new Russian empire and is a vehement supporter of the nation’s struggle in Ukraine.

According to some commentators, the 60-year-old has been a significant affect on Vladimir Putin, though he has no official ties to the Kremlin.

His writings additionally eerily foretell Russia’s turbulent relations with the West: a 1997 guide set out a sport plan whereby Moscow would sow division, whereas on the identical time luring Europe into growing financial dependence on its jap neighbour.

‘Fascist prophet’ who’s ‘Putin’s mind’

Dugin has no direct hyperlink to Russian international coverage. But the quite a few references to him within the worldwide press as “Putin’s brain” seem like properly based.

To some, the affect of the far-right determine on the Russian chief has been monumental and is essential to understanding Putin’s view of the world and Russia’s place in it.

“A broader understanding is needed of Dugin’s deadly ideas. Russia has been running his playbook for the past 20 years, and it has brought us here, to the brink of another world war,” Washington Post columnist David Von Drehle wrote in an opinion piece in May, describing him as “a fascist prophet of maximal Russian empire”.

The creator says Dugin’s evaluation could possibly be seen instantly in Putin’s lengthy, rambling speech on the eve of the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine in February, as he formally recognised the independence of the 2 rebel-controlled areas within the east.

The Kremlin often echoes rhetoric from Dugin’s writings and appearances on Russian state TV. He promoted the time period “Novorossiya”, or “New Russia”, that Moscow used to justify its annexation of Crimea and help of separatist rebels in jap Ukraine in 2014.

In May this 12 months, writing for Tsargrad — a pro-Kremlin, Christian Orthodox outlet the place he was as soon as chief editor — Dugin known as for Ukraine to “become an integral, organic part” of a “new, eternal, true and profound Russia”.

‘Russian nationalist mythmaking’

In Dugin’s view, Russia is depicted as a rustic of piety, conventional values and authoritarian management; Western liberal values are scorned.

“A product of late-period Soviet decline, Dugin belongs to the long, dismal line of political theorists who invent a strong and glorious past — infused with mysticism and obedient to authority — to explain a failed present,” mentioned the Washington Post’s David Von Drehle.

In the aftermath of the annexation of Crimea, French historian Marlène Laruelle described “Novorossiya” — the propagandist language promoted by the likes of Dugin, and more and more by Putin himself — as “Russian nationalist mythmaking“.

In his 1997 guide, “The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia”, Dugin was fiercely crucial of US affect in Eurasia. He known as for Russia to rebuild its personal authority within the area and advocated breaking apart the territory of different nations.

The United States imposed sanctions on Dugin in 2015 for being “responsible for or complicit in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

“Dugin was a leader of the Eurasian Youth Union, which actively recruited individuals with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and has stated that it has a covert presence in Ukraine,” the US Treasury said in March this 12 months.

“Ukrainians must understand that we are inviting them to create this new, great (Russian) power. As well as Belarusians, Kazakhs, Armenians, but also Azerbaijanis and Georgians, and all those who not only were and are with us but also will be,” Dugin wrote in his article for Tsargrad in May.

Disruptive affect within the West

“The Geopolitical Future of Russia” lays out not only a imaginative and prescient for the nation itself, however consists of recommendation regarding Russian technique that has startling echoes with subsequent occasions.

Dugin recommends the invasion of Georgia, the annexation of Crimea, and — 20 years earlier than Donald Trump’s election and Brexit — for rifts to be fomented between the UK and the remainder of Europe, in addition to throughout the United States.

Dugin described Trump’s arrival within the White House as “a victory for Russia”, telling CNN in 2017 that Putin had offered an “inspiration and a kind of example” to the brand new US president. The two leaders may carve out a brand new world order, he believed.

“His (Trump’s) inauguration speech, discourse, was if I would write it myself,” he mentioned proudly.

According to a number of US media reports, there are hyperlinks between Aleksandr Dugin and members of the alt-right and white supremacist motion. The Russian nationalist was reportedly invited to an American far-right suppose tank’s convention in Hungary in 2014, though sanctions prevented him from attending.

The present US administration argues that Dugin continues to play a malign position in Western affairs.

“Dugin controls Geopolitica, a website that serves as a platform for Russian ultra-nationalists to spread disinformation and propaganda targeting Western and other audiences,” the US Treasury assertion mentioned.

“For example, on February 8, 2022, Geopolitica published an article falsely accusing the US and NATO of provoking war with Russia, in order to ‘further terrorize the American people in all sorts of malicious ways’.”

The day earlier than the assault that killed his daughter, Aleksandr Dugin posted a message on his Telegram channel calling for Russia’s struggle in Ukraine to be stepped up — citing the extent of Western-backed Ukrainian resistance.

“The increased attacks on Crimea, the attempts to nuke Zaporizhzhia, the declarations of a counter-attack on Kherson, Zelenskyy’s rigid refusal to compromise, the West’s insistence on cutting all ties with Russia are all signs that the other side has decided to stand up to the end. They can be understood: Russia has actually (and this is not propaganda) challenged the West as a civilisation,” he wrote.

“So we too will have to go all the way to the end.”